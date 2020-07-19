11412 Heritage Court #5

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Apartment in Eagle River, near the post office, Carrs, town square, and more!

Tenant only pays electric. New laminate flooring, pets on approval.



This big and bright unit is located in Heritage Court apartments in a quite, Eagle River cul-de-sac. Within walking distance to lots of restaurants and shops. This unit has large living room complete with fireplace. Laundry facilities are conveniently located on the property and off street parking space is assigned. Pets on approval.



