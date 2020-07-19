All apartments in Anchorage
Find more places like 11412 Heritage Court #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anchorage, AK
/
11412 Heritage Court #5
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:28 AM

11412 Heritage Court #5

11412 Heritage Court · (907) 302-6144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anchorage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11412 Heritage Court, Anchorage, AK 99577
Downtown Eagle River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Apartment in Eagle River, near the post office, Carrs, town square, and more!
Tenant only pays electric. New laminate flooring, pets on approval.

This big and bright unit is located in Heritage Court apartments in a quite, Eagle River cul-de-sac. Within walking distance to lots of restaurants and shops. This unit has large living room complete with fireplace. Laundry facilities are conveniently located on the property and off street parking space is assigned. Pets on approval.

Call to schedule a private showing today, call Breanna at (907) 406-9440

Professionally managed by Pac Rim Properties (907) 563-3345
Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11412 Heritage Court #5 have any available units?
11412 Heritage Court #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anchorage, AK.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 11412 Heritage Court #5 have?
Some of 11412 Heritage Court #5's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11412 Heritage Court #5 currently offering any rent specials?
11412 Heritage Court #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11412 Heritage Court #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11412 Heritage Court #5 is pet friendly.
Does 11412 Heritage Court #5 offer parking?
Yes, 11412 Heritage Court #5 offers parking.
Does 11412 Heritage Court #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11412 Heritage Court #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11412 Heritage Court #5 have a pool?
No, 11412 Heritage Court #5 does not have a pool.
Does 11412 Heritage Court #5 have accessible units?
No, 11412 Heritage Court #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 11412 Heritage Court #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11412 Heritage Court #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 11412 Heritage Court #5?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highlands Luxury Apartments
2134 E 56th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99507
Alpine Apartment Homes
5215 Mockingbird Dr
Anchorage, AK 99507
Quiet Creek
4543 Lake Otis Parkway
Anchorage, AK 99507
Greenbriar Apartments
4318 Vance Dr
Anchorage, AK 99508
Village at Calais
601 W 32nd Ave
Anchorage, AK 99503
Castle Apartments
915 W 27th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99503
Timber Ridge
13900 Old Glenn Hwy
Anchorage, AK 99577
Russian Jack
4545 Reka Dr
Anchorage, AK 99508

Similar Pages

Anchorage 1 BedroomsAnchorage 2 Bedrooms
Anchorage Apartments with BalconiesAnchorage Apartments with Parking
Anchorage Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fishhook, AKMeadow Lakes, AK
Lakes, AK
Wasilla, AK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sand Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alaska Anchorage
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity