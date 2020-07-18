All apartments in Anchorage
10727 Briggs Cache Circle

10727 Briggs Cache Circle · (907) 562-0291
Location

10727 Briggs Cache Circle, Anchorage, AK 99577

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10727 Briggs Cache Circle · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2710 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Eagle River Home! - This spacious Eagle River single family home has 4 beds 2.5 baths, a 3 car garage, and 2710 sq. ft. Built in 2009, this home features beautiful hardwood floors, a jetted tub and double vanity in the master, a covered porch and wooden deck. Pets allowed on approval.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE5902384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10727 Briggs Cache Circle have any available units?
10727 Briggs Cache Circle has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 10727 Briggs Cache Circle have?
Some of 10727 Briggs Cache Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10727 Briggs Cache Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10727 Briggs Cache Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10727 Briggs Cache Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10727 Briggs Cache Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10727 Briggs Cache Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10727 Briggs Cache Circle offers parking.
Does 10727 Briggs Cache Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10727 Briggs Cache Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10727 Briggs Cache Circle have a pool?
No, 10727 Briggs Cache Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10727 Briggs Cache Circle have accessible units?
No, 10727 Briggs Cache Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10727 Briggs Cache Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10727 Briggs Cache Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
