10727 Briggs Cache Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bedroom Eagle River Home! - This spacious Eagle River single family home has 4 beds 2.5 baths, a 3 car garage, and 2710 sq. ft. Built in 2009, this home features beautiful hardwood floors, a jetted tub and double vanity in the master, a covered porch and wooden deck. Pets allowed on approval.



Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.



(RLNE5902384)