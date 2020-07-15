/
2 bedroom apartments
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ranchettes, WY
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ranchettes, WY
1 Unit Available
3525 Storey Boulevard
3525 Storey Blvd, Ranchettes, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Available Immediately: NEW CONSTRUCTION! These stunning apartments are located just off of Ridge Road and Storey Boulevard. All units feature 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Ranchettes
1 Unit Available
4016 Cobblestone
4016 Cobblestone Ct, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
4016 Cobblestone Available 07/17/20 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE - 2 BEDROOMS 2.
1 Unit Available
3602 Woodhaven Drive
3602 Woodhaven Dr, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
2440 sqft
3602 Woodhaven Drive Available 01/03/20 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE - 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING UNFINISHED BASEMENT NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE
1 Unit Available
4704 Hickory Place
4704 Hickory Place, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Wonderful 2 Story Townhome in Buffalo Ridge - This great townhouse has beautiful plank flooring, washer and dryer, 1 1/2 baths and a fenced back yard. Off street parking.
1 Unit Available
319 Arbor Lane
319 Arbor Lane, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1057 sqft
2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, SINGLE LEVEL TOWNHOME WITH ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE - 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED NEW PAINT & FLOORING NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN CARE & SNOW REMOVAL TENANTS ARE
Results within 5 miles of Ranchettes
1 Unit Available
2215 Cheyenne Place
2215 Cheyenne Place, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$950
PET FRIENDLY, 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM, WITH A 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED HARDWOOD FLOORS PET FRIENDLY ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH A $200 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE AND AN ADDITIONAL
1 Unit Available
Historic Cheyenne
220 E 6th St
220 E 6th St, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE - 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN CARE & SNOW REMOVAL TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES TENANTS ARE REQUIRED
1 Unit Available
Historic Cheyenne
2209 Alexander
2209 Alexander Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
2209 Alexander Available 08/07/20 DOG FRIENDLY, 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME WITH 2 ONE CAR DETACHED GARAGES - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME WASHER/DRYER HOOK UPS 2 ONE CAR DETACHED GARAGES DOGS ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH AN
1 Unit Available
Mountview Park
2649 Kelley Drive
2649 Kelley Drive, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
2180 sqft
2649 Kelley Drive Available 08/14/20 TWO BED, TWO BATH, ONE CAR GARAGE - 2 BED 2 BATH ONE CAR GARAGE FINISHED BASEMENT FENCED BACKYARD CENTRAL A/C NO PETS ALLOWED NO SMOKING TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR YARD CARE & SNOW REMOVAL TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE
1 Unit Available
Grandview Park
4614 E. 13th Street
4614 East 13th Street, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1240 sqft
Great 2 bedroom unit in Sun Valley! - Cute little bungalow in Sun Valley. Two bedroom 1.5 baths. One bedroom and bath upstairs and one bedroom and half bath down. There is a living room on each floor. Lovely fenced back yard.
1 Unit Available
2800 McCann Apt 1
2800 Mccann Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Two Bed and One Bath unit in a duplex Water/sewer/gas and electric included. Two parking spaces. $200 rent credit with a 12 month lease.
1 Unit Available
1786 Spring Court
1786 Spring Ct, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Available Immediately: 1786C- NEW CONSTRUCTION! These gorgeous apartments are conveniently located just off Dell Range Boulevard, within walking distance to restaurants and shopping.
1 Unit Available
3537 Hynds Blvd
3537 Hynds Boulevard, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$995
798 sqft
3537 Hynds Blvd Available 08/14/20 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE WITH 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR GAS & ELECTRIC TENANTS