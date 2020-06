Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

713 W 25th St. Available 06/22/20 Fantasic Ranch - This adorable 1BD/2BA property is located in a quiet neighborhood. There are hardwood floors upstairs. There are washer and dryer hook ups in the basement. The backyard is fully fenced. There is a one car detached garage in the back with alley access. No pets please. Please call our Century 21 Property Management Division for your private showing today, 307-635-0339.



No Pets Allowed



