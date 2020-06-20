620 MORDINGTON AVENUE

Amenities

Conveniently located to all commuter routes! This cozy lower level 1 bedroom, 1 bath efficiency apartment is available immediately. A great value with all utilities included (electric, water, sewer, cable, internet, trash removal, lawn service). Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. Off street parking with 2 spaces. Private lot backs to trees. Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis. Background and credit check required. $50 application fee for each applicant over 18.