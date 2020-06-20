All apartments in Charles Town
620 MORDINGTON AVENUE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:06 AM

620 MORDINGTON AVENUE

620 Mordington Avenue · (304) 728-2000
Location

620 Mordington Avenue, Charles Town, WV 25414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Conveniently located to all commuter routes! This cozy lower level 1 bedroom, 1 bath efficiency apartment is available immediately. A great value with all utilities included (electric, water, sewer, cable, internet, trash removal, lawn service). Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. Off street parking with 2 spaces. Private lot backs to trees. Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis. Background and credit check required. $50 application fee for each applicant over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 MORDINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
620 MORDINGTON AVENUE has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 620 MORDINGTON AVENUE have?
Some of 620 MORDINGTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 MORDINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
620 MORDINGTON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 MORDINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 MORDINGTON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 620 MORDINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 620 MORDINGTON AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 620 MORDINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 MORDINGTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 MORDINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 620 MORDINGTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 620 MORDINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 620 MORDINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 620 MORDINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 MORDINGTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 MORDINGTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 MORDINGTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
