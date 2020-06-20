720 S Marquette St

Amenities
Available 08/08/20 Riverbend Lofts - Property Id: 280028
RIVERBEND CONDOMINIUMS is offering a large 3rd floor LOFT. This unit is listed at $1,295.00 with 1450 square feet of living space. Also, we will take $250.00 of your first full month (Spring Special).
Loft features a HEATED garage parking space, stainless steel appliances, UPGRADED hardwood flooring, newer carpeting, updated fixtures, large bedrooms, and giant closets.
The unit will be available July 1, 2020. We are currently accepting rental applications. Please call WI Lakefront Property Management to schedule your VIRTUAL showing today!
Tenant pays for gas and electric. We cover water/sewer, garbage/recycling, and snow/lawn care. We also include professional on-site management, heated parking, and storage lockers.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280028
No Dogs Allowed
