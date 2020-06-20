All apartments in Racine
Find more places like 720 S Marquette St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Racine, WI
/
720 S Marquette St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

720 S Marquette St

720 South Marquette Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Racine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

720 South Marquette Street, Racine, WI 53403
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 08/08/20 Riverbend Lofts - Property Id: 280028

RIVERBEND CONDOMINIUMS is offering a large 3rd floor LOFT. This unit is listed at $1,295.00 with 1450 square feet of living space. Also, we will take $250.00 of your first full month (Spring Special).

Loft features a HEATED garage parking space, stainless steel appliances, UPGRADED hardwood flooring, newer carpeting, updated fixtures, large bedrooms, and giant closets.

The unit will be available July 1, 2020. We are currently accepting rental applications. Please call WI Lakefront Property Management to schedule your VIRTUAL showing today!

Tenant pays for gas and electric. We cover water/sewer, garbage/recycling, and snow/lawn care. We also include professional on-site management, heated parking, and storage lockers.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280028
Property Id 280028

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5833294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 S Marquette St have any available units?
720 S Marquette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Racine, WI.
What amenities does 720 S Marquette St have?
Some of 720 S Marquette St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 S Marquette St currently offering any rent specials?
720 S Marquette St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 S Marquette St pet-friendly?
No, 720 S Marquette St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Racine.
Does 720 S Marquette St offer parking?
Yes, 720 S Marquette St does offer parking.
Does 720 S Marquette St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 S Marquette St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 S Marquette St have a pool?
No, 720 S Marquette St does not have a pool.
Does 720 S Marquette St have accessible units?
No, 720 S Marquette St does not have accessible units.
Does 720 S Marquette St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 S Marquette St has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 S Marquette St have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 S Marquette St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Maples
2432 Anthony Ln
Racine, WI 53404
Douglas Gardens
1809 Douglas Ave
Racine, WI 53402
Arcade Apartments
424 Lake Ave
Racine, WI 53403
Lake Oaks Apartments
1916 Wisconsin Ave
Racine, WI 53403
Parkview Manor
2200 Washington Avenue
Racine, WI 53405

Similar Pages

Racine 2 BedroomsRacine Apartments with Balcony
Racine Apartments with ParkingRacine Dog Friendly Apartments
Racine Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILWauwatosa, WI
Palatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIGlenview, ILGreenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILFranklin, WINorthbrook, ILShorewood, WI
Skokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILWhitefish Bay, WIHoffman Estates, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILMenomonee Falls, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
William Rainey Harper CollegeAlverno College
Marquette University