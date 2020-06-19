All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

8835 N Swan Rd 10

8835 North Swan Road · (630) 750-1712
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8835 North Swan Road, Milwaukee, WI 53224
North Meadow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 10 · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
New !! 8835 N. Swan Rd., Spacious 1br, all new - Property Id: 188005

Newly listed: A spacious newly renovated 1BR second floor apartment located at 8835 North Swan Road, adjacent to Brown Deer Rd, great for commuting to work and shopping.

This spacious apartment features new wood look ceramic floors throughout, updated kitchen with electric stove plus fridge included in the rent, specious living room area with dining area off of the kitchen as pictured with built in A/C unit in the living room, spacious bedroom with walk-in closet with updated semi-tile bath.

Other features:
Ceiling fans
A/C in living room
Coin-op Laundry
Off street parking for one car
Secure building entry
Electric baseboard heat
One lockable storage unit
Tenant supplies lock

Sorry no pets allowed, smoking out of doors only.

Tenants Pay We Energies monthly utility bill. Owner pays
quarterly water/trash/recycling bill.

To set up a showing of this spacious apartment please text or call Peter@ (630)750-1712.
Thank you !!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188005
Property Id 188005

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5853608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

