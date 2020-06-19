8835 N Swan Rd 10

Amenities
New !! 8835 N. Swan Rd., Spacious 1br, all new - Property Id: 188005
Newly listed: A spacious newly renovated 1BR second floor apartment located at 8835 North Swan Road, adjacent to Brown Deer Rd, great for commuting to work and shopping.
This spacious apartment features new wood look ceramic floors throughout, updated kitchen with electric stove plus fridge included in the rent, specious living room area with dining area off of the kitchen as pictured with built in A/C unit in the living room, spacious bedroom with walk-in closet with updated semi-tile bath.
Other features:
Ceiling fans
A/C in living room
Coin-op Laundry
Off street parking for one car
Secure building entry
Electric baseboard heat
One lockable storage unit
Tenant supplies lock
Sorry no pets allowed, smoking out of doors only.
Tenants Pay We Energies monthly utility bill. Owner pays
quarterly water/trash/recycling bill.
To set up a showing of this spacious apartment please text or call Peter@ (630)750-1712.
Thank you !!
