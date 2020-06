Amenities

Furnished and fully equipped one bedroom condo located on the second floor of the Knickerbocker on the Lake. The Knickerbocker as a fitness center, laundry and two wonderful restaurants located within the building. Great location near the lake. Secured parking may be available at an additional rate or you may choose to park on the street. All utilities are included. Cleaning fee is $75.00 Do NOT contact me through this site as they charge for me to retrieve messages.

1 month @ $1400 2 months or more @ $1300