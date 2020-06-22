All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like 1017 S 2nd St 303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
1017 S 2nd St 303
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1017 S 2nd St 303

1017 South 2nd Street · (414) 238-8595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Walker's Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1017 South 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204
Walker's Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 303 · Avail. Jul 1

$950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit 303 Available 07/01/20 Luxury Studio Loft Near Downtown Milwaukee - Property Id: 299657

Where old world charm meets modern convenience, this open concept unit offers high ceilings, exposed cream city brick, hardwood flooring throughout; custom kitchen complete with gas stove, granite counters and cherry wood cabinets; custom Closet Concepts storage unit sensibly divides the living and bedroom quarters. Spacious modern bathroom includes granite counter, cherry vanity cabinet, and bathtub. In-unit laundry can be found discreetly tucked in hall closet. Amenities included in the rent price are water, sewer, and trash. Unit is 548 sq./ft. and is available for July occupancy. No pets. Street parking only with permit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299657
Property Id 299657

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5854662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 S 2nd St 303 have any available units?
1017 S 2nd St 303 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 S 2nd St 303 have?
Some of 1017 S 2nd St 303's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 S 2nd St 303 currently offering any rent specials?
1017 S 2nd St 303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 S 2nd St 303 pet-friendly?
No, 1017 S 2nd St 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 1017 S 2nd St 303 offer parking?
No, 1017 S 2nd St 303 does not offer parking.
Does 1017 S 2nd St 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1017 S 2nd St 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 S 2nd St 303 have a pool?
No, 1017 S 2nd St 303 does not have a pool.
Does 1017 S 2nd St 303 have accessible units?
No, 1017 S 2nd St 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 S 2nd St 303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 S 2nd St 303 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1017 S 2nd St 303?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1922 N. Palmer
1922 North Palmer Street
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Chateau Murray
2510 North Murray Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
River Bend
3839 N Humboldt Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Webster Terrace I
2544 North Frederick Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Newport Manor
1720 East Newport Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
River Court
3863 North Humboldt Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53212
2611 N Stowell
2611 North Stowell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
2636 S Logan
2636 South Logan Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WI
Wauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WI
Greenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillRiverwest
Yankee HillBay ViewNorthpoint
Kilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee School of Engineering
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity