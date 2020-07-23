All apartments in Kenosha
Find more places like 1930 57th St Upper.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kenosha, WI
/
1930 57th St Upper
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1930 57th St Upper

1930 57th Street · (224) 419-1227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kenosha
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

1930 57th Street, Kenosha, WI 53140
Columbus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Upper · Avail. Aug 1

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit Upper Available 08/01/20 1930 57th Street (Upper), Kenosha, WI - Property Id: 322601

This beautiful 2 BR, 1 bath, 940 sq. feet upper unit of a duplex with two private entrances, features appliances, cabinets, large living/family room, kitchen, shared basement and a fenced yard ready for August move in. Serious renters, please call/text us at 224 419 1227 for further details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1930-57th-st-kenosha-wi-unit-upper/322601
Property Id 322601

(RLNE5969481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 57th St Upper have any available units?
1930 57th St Upper has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1930 57th St Upper have?
Some of 1930 57th St Upper's amenities include dogs allowed, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 57th St Upper currently offering any rent specials?
1930 57th St Upper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 57th St Upper pet-friendly?
Yes, 1930 57th St Upper is pet friendly.
Does 1930 57th St Upper offer parking?
No, 1930 57th St Upper does not offer parking.
Does 1930 57th St Upper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1930 57th St Upper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 57th St Upper have a pool?
No, 1930 57th St Upper does not have a pool.
Does 1930 57th St Upper have accessible units?
No, 1930 57th St Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 57th St Upper have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930 57th St Upper does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1930 57th St Upper have units with air conditioning?
No, 1930 57th St Upper does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1930 57th St Upper?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave
Kenosha, WI 53142
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street
Kenosha, WI 53144
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St
Kenosha, WI 53142

Similar Pages

Kenosha 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKenosha 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kenosha Apartments with GaragesKenosha Dog Friendly Apartments
Kenosha Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILMilwaukee, WIEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WI
Mount Prospect, ILRacine, WIDes Plaines, ILWauwatosa, WIPalatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIElgin, IL
Glenview, ILGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILWheeling, ILPark Ridge, ILWhitefish Bay, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Technical CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity