1930 57th St Upper

Amenities
Unit Upper Available 08/01/20 1930 57th Street (Upper), Kenosha, WI - Property Id: 322601
This beautiful 2 BR, 1 bath, 940 sq. feet upper unit of a duplex with two private entrances, features appliances, cabinets, large living/family room, kitchen, shared basement and a fenced yard ready for August move in. Serious renters, please call/text us at 224 419 1227 for further details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1930-57th-st-kenosha-wi-unit-upper/322601
Property Id 322601
(RLNE5969481)