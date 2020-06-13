/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM
180 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodinville, WA
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
Town Center
27 Units Available
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St, Woodinville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1208 sqft
Nestled in the heart of historic Woodinville, WA, let Campbell Run Apartments welcome you to your new home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodinville Heights
1 Unit Available
18219 146th Ave NE
18219 146th Avenue Northeast, Woodinville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1410 sqft
Conveniently Located and Completely Remodeled Woodinville Heights Home, Everything is Brand New! - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.
Results within 1 mile of Woodinville
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23929 57th Ave SE
23929 57th Avenue Southeast, Maltby, WA
4 BD 3 BA House for rent - $3,850.00- Available now - Beautiful 4 BD 3 BA two-story single family home for rent for $3,850.00 per month. This house is located off of highway 522 in very quiet and secluded neighborhood in the Highland Park Estates.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12502 NE 140th St
12502 Northeast 140th Street, Kirkland, WA
Beautiful 4 Bedroom in Kirkland Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b670ad9081 Updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home. Hardwood floors, no carpets! Updated baths, master with WIC and 1/2 bath.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
13438 123rd Ave NE
13438 123rd Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1870 sqft
13438 123rd Ave NE Available 04/15/20 Large, Retro 3 Bedroom in Kingsgate! Bring the 70s back! - Unique home with new kitchen (granite counters, huge pantry), heat pump for air conditioning upstairs, enclosed back deck, fully fenced back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Woodinville
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Downtown Redmond
17 Units Available
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,145
1461 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Power Line Trail, Redmond Middle School, Meadow Park, Overlake Christian Preschool, Sammamish Valley, Sammamish River Trail, Redmond Regional Library. Amenities include pool and spa, play area, poolside fireplace and TV, 24-hour fitness center, reflecting pond, conference room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Canyon Park
13 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northlake Terrace
5 Units Available
Northshore Townhomes
7000 NE 186th Place #102, Kenmore, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1564 sqft
Townhome community located within walking distance to Kenmore Elementary School. Two- and three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. Pet-friendly residences with communal pool, playground, gym and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Westhill
4 Units Available
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1286 sqft
Stunning views, luxury indoor spa, private garages and convenient location. In-unit laundry and cable included in these spacious, pet-friendly apartments located just 15 minutes from Seattle.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
20 Units Available
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1247 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
15 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North Redmond
18 Units Available
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,368
1490 sqft
Just 2 miles from Highway 520 and Redmond's downtown area. This gated community has a heated pool, playground, and area for picnics and barbecue, among other amenities. Spacious homes have extra storage space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,668
1275 sqft
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, extra storage and in-unit washer/dryer. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool, spa and 24 hour maintenance for all tenants.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
Bear Creek
18 Units Available
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,373
1341 sqft
Sleek apartments with large closets and plush carpeting. Lots of community offerings, including a barbecue area, fitness center and covered parking. Exercise and play sports at nearby Hartman Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Juanita
6 Units Available
Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,512
1327 sqft
Spacious townhomes have vaulted ceilings, crown molding, tile backsplash and eco-friendly toilets. The outdoor swimming pool has a tanning lounge deck. An easy walk from multiple bus stops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Juanita
8 Units Available
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1245 sqft
Pet-friendly two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, fireplace, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy garage parking, bbq/grill area and package receiving. Near public transit, community park, schools. Easy access to I-405.
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
South Juanita
32 Units Available
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Creek-195th
9 Units Available
North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1147 sqft
Perfect location right off the 405. Pet-friendly community with gym, sparkling outdoor pool, tennis courts and comfy clubhouse for residents. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern touches and a washer-dryer in the unit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Sammamish Valley
14 Units Available
Gates of Redmond
15325 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,191
1192 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with many community features including a fitness center, sauna, playground, and basketball and tennis courts. Close to Regal Cinemas, Marymoor Park, and Redmond Town Center.
Last updated December 26 at 06:26pm
Totem Lake
16 Units Available
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,143
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Juanita Bay Montessori, Alexander Graham Bell Elementary, Helen Keller Elementary, Juanita High, Studio East, Providence Classical Christian School. Close to Juanita Creek, Evergreen Healthcare, Totem Lake, Totem Lake Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, public transportation, pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Bear Creek
1 Unit Available
17534 NE 88th Pl
17534 Northeast 88th Place, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1515 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 baths townhome with hardwood floors in living room with gas fireplace, energy efficient windows and 1-car garage. Kitchen has gas range, breakfast bar and eating area. Fenced in yard and patio are perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
19230 25th Ave SE
19230 25th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1783 sqft
North Creek. 19230 25th Ave SE, Bothell, 98012. 3 bed 2.5 bath, 1783sqft. Available Now! To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
11641 NE 95th Street
11641 Northeast 95th Street, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1310 sqft
11641 NE 95th Street Available 07/15/20 Kirkland Highlands Single Story Home - Vitural Tour Available! - In light of the current public health crisis, no in person showings of this home will be available at this time.
