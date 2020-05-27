All apartments in Woodinville
Home
/
Woodinville, WA
/
17120 133rd Ave Ne
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

17120 133rd Ave Ne

17120 133rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

17120 133rd Avenue Northeast, Woodinville, WA 98072
Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2 bath apartment 1172 sq ft for Lease takeover
Monthly rent $2535(additional: $80 each car parking)excluding utilities.
Available from : Oct 10 2019.
Security Deposit: Depends on credit history.
Apartment available after applications processing $25 per application and credit history screening by apartment management.
Apt no: C516 (5th floor)
Lease expires:July 12 2021.(we had signed 24 months lease)

Apartment name :Woodin Creek Village apartments(Terraine floor plan)pic attached

https://washington.weidner.com/apartments/wa/woodinville/woodin-creek-village/?utm_source=local&utm_medium=organic&utm_content=gmb

*Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Woodinville, Woodin Creek Village allows you to enjoy local shops, restaurants, luscious green jogging trails, and nearby neighborhood green spaces. *You'll live near Highway 522, I-405 and public transit options for an easy commute.
*building has elevators & car parking at each floor level & additional street parking.
*Disposal Chutes in building fot Trash.
*CONTROLLED ACCESS Building
*Granite-style countertops Washer/dryer Balconies with amazing views
*carpeted floors all over & wooden floor in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17120 133rd Ave Ne have any available units?
17120 133rd Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodinville, WA.
What amenities does 17120 133rd Ave Ne have?
Some of 17120 133rd Ave Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17120 133rd Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
17120 133rd Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17120 133rd Ave Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 17120 133rd Ave Ne is pet friendly.
Does 17120 133rd Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 17120 133rd Ave Ne offers parking.
Does 17120 133rd Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17120 133rd Ave Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17120 133rd Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 17120 133rd Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 17120 133rd Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 17120 133rd Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 17120 133rd Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17120 133rd Ave Ne has units with dishwashers.
Does 17120 133rd Ave Ne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17120 133rd Ave Ne has units with air conditioning.
