17120 133rd Ave Ne

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 bedroom 2 bath apartment 1172 sq ft for Lease takeover

Monthly rent $2535(additional: $80 each car parking)excluding utilities.

Available from : Oct 10 2019.

Security Deposit: Depends on credit history.

Apartment available after applications processing $25 per application and credit history screening by apartment management.

Apt no: C516 (5th floor)

Lease expires:July 12 2021.(we had signed 24 months lease)



Apartment name :Woodin Creek Village apartments(Terraine floor plan)pic attached



https://washington.weidner.com/apartments/wa/woodinville/woodin-creek-village/?utm_source=local&utm_medium=organic&utm_content=gmb



*Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Woodinville, Woodin Creek Village allows you to enjoy local shops, restaurants, luscious green jogging trails, and nearby neighborhood green spaces. *You'll live near Highway 522, I-405 and public transit options for an easy commute.

*building has elevators & car parking at each floor level & additional street parking.

*Disposal Chutes in building fot Trash.

*CONTROLLED ACCESS Building

*Granite-style countertops Washer/dryer Balconies with amazing views

*carpeted floors all over & wooden floor in kitchen.