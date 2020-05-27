All apartments in Woodinville
Find more places like 16900 126th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodinville, WA
/
16900 126th Ave NE
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

16900 126th Ave NE

16900 126th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodinville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16900 126th Avenue Northeast, Woodinville, WA 98072
Upper West Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
game room
parking
garage
media room
16900 126th Ave NE Available 02/01/20 Nice Home on border of Woodinville/Kirkland/Bothell. 1 mile off I-405. Hardwood floors throughout. Large Master! - This home is in great condition and sits on a cul-de-sac lot right on the borders of Bothell, Kirkland, and Woodinville. Just 1 mile off I-405.
* Beautiful greenbelt views in the extremely private back yard. No neighbors behind, just nature and wildlife!
* Hardwood floors throughout. No carpet!
* Spacious living room with bay windows.
* Formal dining room off the kitchen with greenbelt views.
* The whole back side of the house has greenbelt views, very private with no neighbors looking in your windows.
* Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, pantry, breakfast bar.
* The family room is open to the kitchen and features a gas fireplace.
* Utility room is between the family room and the garage, and has a coat closet, storage shelves, cabinets above the washer and dryer. This room is large enough to put in a bench and store the shoes...a mud room.
*1/2 bath on the main floor.
* The backyard has a large deck to take in the pristine greenbelt views, and a fire pit just for fun. (Please note new railing has been installed)
*Upstairs are 4 bedrooms.
* The master bedroom is pretty large and it has a walk in closet and a private bathroom that has double sinks and a tile step in shower with glass door.
*The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are standard sized and the 4th bedroom is much larger and could be used as a bonus room, home theater, game room.
no cats. Small dog will be considered...not fenced back yard.

Tenants are still occupying property, showings will be scheduled for a specific day. Please call to schedule a tour for this up coming weekend or with any questions (reference the full address) at 425.295.5902 Gregory Property Management , Inc

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4970001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16900 126th Ave NE have any available units?
16900 126th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodinville, WA.
What amenities does 16900 126th Ave NE have?
Some of 16900 126th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16900 126th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
16900 126th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16900 126th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16900 126th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 16900 126th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 16900 126th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 16900 126th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16900 126th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16900 126th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 16900 126th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 16900 126th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 16900 126th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 16900 126th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16900 126th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16900 126th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16900 126th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE
Woodinville, WA 98072
Patagonia Village
14110 NE 179th St
Woodinville, WA 98072

Similar Pages

Woodinville 1 BedroomsWoodinville 2 Bedrooms
Woodinville Dog Friendly ApartmentsWoodinville Pet Friendly Places
Woodinville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WA
Poulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College