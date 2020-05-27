Amenities

16900 126th Ave NE Available 02/01/20 Nice Home on border of Woodinville/Kirkland/Bothell. 1 mile off I-405. Hardwood floors throughout. Large Master! - This home is in great condition and sits on a cul-de-sac lot right on the borders of Bothell, Kirkland, and Woodinville. Just 1 mile off I-405.

* Beautiful greenbelt views in the extremely private back yard. No neighbors behind, just nature and wildlife!

* Hardwood floors throughout. No carpet!

* Spacious living room with bay windows.

* Formal dining room off the kitchen with greenbelt views.

* The whole back side of the house has greenbelt views, very private with no neighbors looking in your windows.

* Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, pantry, breakfast bar.

* The family room is open to the kitchen and features a gas fireplace.

* Utility room is between the family room and the garage, and has a coat closet, storage shelves, cabinets above the washer and dryer. This room is large enough to put in a bench and store the shoes...a mud room.

*1/2 bath on the main floor.

* The backyard has a large deck to take in the pristine greenbelt views, and a fire pit just for fun. (Please note new railing has been installed)

*Upstairs are 4 bedrooms.

* The master bedroom is pretty large and it has a walk in closet and a private bathroom that has double sinks and a tile step in shower with glass door.

*The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are standard sized and the 4th bedroom is much larger and could be used as a bonus room, home theater, game room.

no cats. Small dog will be considered...not fenced back yard.



Tenants are still occupying property, showings will be scheduled for a specific day. Please call to schedule a tour for this up coming weekend or with any questions (reference the full address) at 425.295.5902 Gregory Property Management , Inc



No Cats Allowed



