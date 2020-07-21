All apartments in Woodinville
Home
/
Woodinville, WA
/
15541 135th Pl NE
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

15541 135th Pl NE

15541 135th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

15541 135th Place Northeast, Woodinville, WA 98072
Lower West Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3BD End unit Hawthorne Woodinville - Beautiful end unit Burnstead townhome in sought after Hawthorne community. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home sits above Woodinville's wine country and offers Gorgeous remodeled kitchen W/hardwoods, granite counter tops and ss appliances. Newer furnace and hot water tank, private patio, 2 car garage with huge storage area which can be made into 200 sq ft of additional living area. Bright open room concept W/double sided fireplace. Great schools and close to hiking trails. Call Chris Toppen for apt 425-765-7888 Rent includes WATER and SEWER. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS. Available September 21st

(RLNE4399451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15541 135th Pl NE have any available units?
15541 135th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodinville, WA.
What amenities does 15541 135th Pl NE have?
Some of 15541 135th Pl NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15541 135th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
15541 135th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15541 135th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15541 135th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 15541 135th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 15541 135th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 15541 135th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15541 135th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15541 135th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 15541 135th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 15541 135th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 15541 135th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 15541 135th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15541 135th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15541 135th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15541 135th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
