15541 135th Pl NE

Beautiful 3BD End unit Hawthorne Woodinville - Beautiful end unit Burnstead townhome in sought after Hawthorne community. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home sits above Woodinville's wine country and offers Gorgeous remodeled kitchen W/hardwoods, granite counter tops and ss appliances. Newer furnace and hot water tank, private patio, 2 car garage with huge storage area which can be made into 200 sq ft of additional living area. Bright open room concept W/double sided fireplace. Great schools and close to hiking trails. Call Chris Toppen for apt 425-765-7888 Rent includes WATER and SEWER. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS. Available September 21st



