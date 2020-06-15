All apartments in White Salmon
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

116 Ingram Place

116 Ingram Place · (541) 386-5555
Location

116 Ingram Place, White Salmon, WA 98672

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 116 Ingram Place · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION PENDING Townhouse for Rent - White Salmon - Beautiful, 2016 townhouse located in White Salmon. Two story, two bedrooms, each with their own private bathroom, gorgeous Columbia River view, air conditioning, attached two car garage, landscaping provided by HOA. High-end finishes throughout, granite, hardwood, Trex. The location can't be beat, close to restaurants, shopping, schools and Skyline Hospital. No smoking, no pets - not negotiable.

**24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS - Do not disturb current tenants.

Security Deposit: $3,225
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, water, sewer, trash)
Yard Maintenance: Provided by HOA
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher
Laundry: Hook-Ups Available (Washer & Dryer NOT included)
Additional Information: Renter's Insurance will be Required

For more information, or to apply online, please visit our website:
www.NunamakerPropertyManagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2174972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

