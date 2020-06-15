116 Ingram Place

Amenities

APPLICATION PENDING Townhouse for Rent - White Salmon - Beautiful, 2016 townhouse located in White Salmon. Two story, two bedrooms, each with their own private bathroom, gorgeous Columbia River view, air conditioning, attached two car garage, landscaping provided by HOA. High-end finishes throughout, granite, hardwood, Trex. The location can't be beat, close to restaurants, shopping, schools and Skyline Hospital. No smoking, no pets - not negotiable.



**24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS - Do not disturb current tenants.



Security Deposit: $3,225

Lease Term: 1 Year

Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, water, sewer, trash)

Yard Maintenance: Provided by HOA

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher

Laundry: Hook-Ups Available (Washer & Dryer NOT included)

Additional Information: Renter's Insurance will be Required



No Pets Allowed



