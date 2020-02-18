All apartments in White Center
715 Southwest 106th Street
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

715 Southwest 106th Street

715 Southwest 106th Street · No Longer Available
Location

715 Southwest 106th Street, White Center, WA 98146

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Amazing well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in White Center, with updated laundry, appliances, and a pet friendly yard, in quiet neighborhood. Amenities include: Modern updates to original midcentury styling with beautiful hardwood floors and welcoming touches throughout. Amazing chef's kitchen with granite counter tops, gas range, and all stainless steel appliances (including microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal). Two full size bathrooms with quality finishes. Bedrooms are sunny and light filled with large closets. Master suite with full en-suite bath, walk-in closet, and sliding glass door to private deck. Energy efficient double pane windows and natural gas heating, with utility room and high-capacity washer and dryer. Huge pet friendly, fully fenced yard with secure storage - perfect for entertaining and backyard barbecues. And to top all this off, a full 2 car garage. Terms: Available: Feb 16th 2020. $2,295/month rent. $2,295 security deposit required. Property is pet friendly with additional $50 monthly deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant responsible for yard maintenance. Reference, credit, and background checks required; non-refundable application
fee: $45.00 per applicant. No deposits required OR accepted until application is processed and approved. Leased by owner. No smokers please. Submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Southwest 106th Street have any available units?
715 Southwest 106th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Center, WA.
What amenities does 715 Southwest 106th Street have?
Some of 715 Southwest 106th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Southwest 106th Street currently offering any rent specials?
715 Southwest 106th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Southwest 106th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Southwest 106th Street is pet friendly.
Does 715 Southwest 106th Street offer parking?
Yes, 715 Southwest 106th Street offers parking.
Does 715 Southwest 106th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 Southwest 106th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Southwest 106th Street have a pool?
No, 715 Southwest 106th Street does not have a pool.
Does 715 Southwest 106th Street have accessible units?
No, 715 Southwest 106th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Southwest 106th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Southwest 106th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Southwest 106th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Southwest 106th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

