715 Southwest 106th Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Amazing well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in White Center, with updated laundry, appliances, and a pet friendly yard, in quiet neighborhood. Amenities include: Modern updates to original midcentury styling with beautiful hardwood floors and welcoming touches throughout. Amazing chef's kitchen with granite counter tops, gas range, and all stainless steel appliances (including microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal). Two full size bathrooms with quality finishes. Bedrooms are sunny and light filled with large closets. Master suite with full en-suite bath, walk-in closet, and sliding glass door to private deck. Energy efficient double pane windows and natural gas heating, with utility room and high-capacity washer and dryer. Huge pet friendly, fully fenced yard with secure storage - perfect for entertaining and backyard barbecues. And to top all this off, a full 2 car garage. Terms: Available: Feb 16th 2020. $2,295/month rent. $2,295 security deposit required. Property is pet friendly with additional $50 monthly deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant responsible for yard maintenance. Reference, credit, and background checks required; non-refundable application

fee: $45.00 per applicant. No deposits required OR accepted until application is processed and approved. Leased by owner. No smokers please. Submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.