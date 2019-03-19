303 S 104th St

Amenities
This three-bedroom duplex unit is located in Seattle, Washington. It boasts easy access to downtown Burien as it is a mere eight-minute drive from the property. Inside, this home boasts rich hardwood flooring with the bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of storage space in the sliding-door closets. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided, and for vehicle parking, two off-street parking slots and plenty of street parking are available.
Nearby parks:
Lakewood Park, South Park Meadow and Westcrest Park
Nearby Schools:
White Center Heights Elementary - 0.7 miles, 6/10
Southern Heights Elementary School - 0.86 miles, 5/10
Cascade Middle School - 0.95 miles, 3/10
Concord Elementary School - 0.96 miles, 3/10
Bus lines:
131 - 0.4 miles
128 - 0.5 miles
