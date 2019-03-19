All apartments in White Center
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

303 S 104th St

303 South 104th Street · No Longer Available
Location

303 South 104th Street, White Center, WA 98168

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT NEWS! GET A $500 MOVE IN DISCOUNT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE AND MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 1ST!

This three-bedroom duplex unit is located in Seattle, Washington. It boasts easy access to downtown Burien as it is a mere eight-minute drive from the property. Inside, this home boasts rich hardwood flooring with the bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of storage space in the sliding-door closets. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided, and for vehicle parking, two off-street parking slots and plenty of street parking are available.

Nearby parks:
Lakewood Park, South Park Meadow and Westcrest Park

Nearby Schools:
White Center Heights Elementary - 0.7 miles, 6/10
Southern Heights Elementary School - 0.86 miles, 5/10
Cascade Middle School - 0.95 miles, 3/10
Concord Elementary School - 0.96 miles, 3/10

Bus lines:
131 - 0.4 miles
128 - 0.5 miles

(RLNE4552612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

