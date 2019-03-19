303 S 104th St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT NEWS! GET A $500 MOVE IN DISCOUNT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE AND MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 1ST!



This three-bedroom duplex unit is located in Seattle, Washington. It boasts easy access to downtown Burien as it is a mere eight-minute drive from the property. Inside, this home boasts rich hardwood flooring with the bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of storage space in the sliding-door closets. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided, and for vehicle parking, two off-street parking slots and plenty of street parking are available.



Nearby parks:

Lakewood Park, South Park Meadow and Westcrest Park



Nearby Schools:

White Center Heights Elementary - 0.7 miles, 6/10

Southern Heights Elementary School - 0.86 miles, 5/10

Cascade Middle School - 0.95 miles, 3/10

Concord Elementary School - 0.96 miles, 3/10



Bus lines:

131 - 0.4 miles

128 - 0.5 miles



(RLNE4552612)