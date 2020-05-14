All apartments in White Center
2407 SW Roxbury St

2407 Southwest Roxbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

2407 Southwest Roxbury Street, White Center, WA 98106

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
HUGE Like New Construction Beautiful Bedroom - Property Id: 162353

MANY BUSES CLOSE BY

This is a room for shared in a house. The room is private but the bathroom, kitchen, laundry shared with other tenants.

IF YOU HAVE ANY ISSUE WITH YOUR CRIMINAL HISTORY RECORD, PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT.

This is a nice huge bedroom with its own hug window, hardwood floor with removable carpet. The room can be furnished or unfurnished.

No drugs (including weeds/marijuana), no heavy drinking, no pets, please.

Seeking a "Daytime Student" or "Single person" or working couples to rent this room. Only 1-2 min driving from shops in Westwood Village. Excellent location for buses to SSCC/Downtown/Burien.

Room + Utility = $800/month for single person. First/Last payment required + $300 refundable Deposit. Last month rent can be paid within 2 months of move in, depending on tenant credit and employment.

Not a "Party House".

I also have a 2 car garage for rent too for the right tenant with extra cost. Call/text 206-258-9900 for showing the place.
***No Pets Allowed***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/162353
Property Id 162353

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5715185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 SW Roxbury St have any available units?
2407 SW Roxbury St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Center, WA.
What amenities does 2407 SW Roxbury St have?
Some of 2407 SW Roxbury St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 SW Roxbury St currently offering any rent specials?
2407 SW Roxbury St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 SW Roxbury St pet-friendly?
No, 2407 SW Roxbury St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Center.
Does 2407 SW Roxbury St offer parking?
Yes, 2407 SW Roxbury St offers parking.
Does 2407 SW Roxbury St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2407 SW Roxbury St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 SW Roxbury St have a pool?
No, 2407 SW Roxbury St does not have a pool.
Does 2407 SW Roxbury St have accessible units?
No, 2407 SW Roxbury St does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 SW Roxbury St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 SW Roxbury St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2407 SW Roxbury St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2407 SW Roxbury St does not have units with air conditioning.
