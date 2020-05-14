2407 SW Roxbury St

Amenities
HUGE Like New Construction Beautiful Bedroom
MANY BUSES CLOSE BY
This is a room for shared in a house. The room is private but the bathroom, kitchen, laundry shared with other tenants.
IF YOU HAVE ANY ISSUE WITH YOUR CRIMINAL HISTORY RECORD, PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT.
This is a nice huge bedroom with its own hug window, hardwood floor with removable carpet. The room can be furnished or unfurnished.
No drugs (including weeds/marijuana), no heavy drinking, no pets, please.
Seeking a "Daytime Student" or "Single person" or working couples to rent this room. Only 1-2 min driving from shops in Westwood Village. Excellent location for buses to SSCC/Downtown/Burien.
Room + Utility = $800/month for single person. First/Last payment required + $300 refundable Deposit. Last month rent can be paid within 2 months of move in, depending on tenant credit and employment.
Not a "Party House".
I also have a 2 car garage for rent too for the right tenant with extra cost. Call/text 206-258-9900 for showing the place.
***No Pets Allowed***
Property Id 162353
