10823 5th Ave S

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Charming House near Glen Acres Golf & Country Club in Seattle! - Application Pending:



This 3 bed, 1 bath is a must see! Bonus room could be used as a 4th bedroom. Two bedrooms upstairs & essentially 2 bedrooms downstairs + finished basement. Master bedroom has access to the back deck, perfect for sipping your morning coffee! Downstairs there are conveniently built in book shelves & a pre-wired media room. Perfect for family movie nights, or that "man cave".



Featuring newer laminate flooring upstairs, that give it that clean-pristine look. Stainless steel appliances & updated electrical. Located on a large manicured, secluded 7,000 sq. ft. lot for a relaxing getaway from City life. Washer & dryer included in utility room. Commuters dream! 15 minutes to downtown.



Pets under 40 lbs. accepted on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.

Non-Smoking please.



Tenant pays Oil Heating.



Property Manager: Armando Hernandez

Property Status: Pending



