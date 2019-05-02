All apartments in White Center
Find more places like 10823 5th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Center, WA
/
10823 5th Ave S
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

10823 5th Ave S

10823 5th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Center
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10823 5th Avenue South, White Center, WA 98168

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Charming House near Glen Acres Golf & Country Club in Seattle! - Application Pending:

This 3 bed, 1 bath is a must see! Bonus room could be used as a 4th bedroom. Two bedrooms upstairs & essentially 2 bedrooms downstairs + finished basement. Master bedroom has access to the back deck, perfect for sipping your morning coffee! Downstairs there are conveniently built in book shelves & a pre-wired media room. Perfect for family movie nights, or that "man cave".

Featuring newer laminate flooring upstairs, that give it that clean-pristine look. Stainless steel appliances & updated electrical. Located on a large manicured, secluded 7,000 sq. ft. lot for a relaxing getaway from City life. Washer & dryer included in utility room. Commuters dream! 15 minutes to downtown.

Pets under 40 lbs. accepted on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.
Non-Smoking please.

Tenant pays Oil Heating.

Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Pending

#4025

(RLNE4691556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10823 5th Ave S have any available units?
10823 5th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Center, WA.
What amenities does 10823 5th Ave S have?
Some of 10823 5th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10823 5th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
10823 5th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10823 5th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 10823 5th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 10823 5th Ave S offer parking?
No, 10823 5th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 10823 5th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10823 5th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10823 5th Ave S have a pool?
No, 10823 5th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 10823 5th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 10823 5th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 10823 5th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 10823 5th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10823 5th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 10823 5th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

White Center 3 BedroomsWhite Center Apartments with Balcony
White Center Apartments with ParkingWhite Center Apartments with Washer-Dryer
White Center Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WA
Fairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAPicnic Point, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College