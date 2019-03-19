10207 21st Avenue Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Fantastic floor plan.



1 bedroom on the upper floor with separate 3/4 bathroom

2 bedrooms on main floor with full size bathroom

1 bedroom downstairs with full bathroom.



Small fenced front yard and nice deck off dining room and kitchen. Plenty of parking for 2-3 cars.

Main floor offers entrance with coat closet, open kitchen and walk-in pantry. HUGE living room and dining room.

Downstairs offers full family room, storage spaces, laundry room (washer and dryer NOT included). Also an office space or playroom.



Home is new from the studs out. All new wiring, plumbing, all new bathrooms and kitchen. Home is electric no gas. All new windows, new roof, new gutters and new exterior siding and paint. Honestly all new. Clean sharp colors.



NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NOT for multiple families.

First months rent + damage deposit (same as rent, $2,550).



Application and credit check for all adults in home.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23085



No Pets Allowed



