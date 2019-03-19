All apartments in White Center
Last updated March 19 2019

10207 21st Avenue Southwest

10207 21st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

10207 21st Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA 98146

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Fantastic floor plan.

1 bedroom on the upper floor with separate 3/4 bathroom
2 bedrooms on main floor with full size bathroom
1 bedroom downstairs with full bathroom.

Small fenced front yard and nice deck off dining room and kitchen. Plenty of parking for 2-3 cars.
Main floor offers entrance with coat closet, open kitchen and walk-in pantry. HUGE living room and dining room.
Downstairs offers full family room, storage spaces, laundry room (washer and dryer NOT included). Also an office space or playroom.

Home is new from the studs out. All new wiring, plumbing, all new bathrooms and kitchen. Home is electric no gas. All new windows, new roof, new gutters and new exterior siding and paint. Honestly all new. Clean sharp colors.

NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NOT for multiple families.
First months rent + damage deposit (same as rent, $2,550).

Application and credit check for all adults in home.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23085

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4561668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10207 21st Avenue Southwest have any available units?
10207 21st Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Center, WA.
What amenities does 10207 21st Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 10207 21st Avenue Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10207 21st Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
10207 21st Avenue Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10207 21st Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 10207 21st Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Center.
Does 10207 21st Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 10207 21st Avenue Southwest does offer parking.
Does 10207 21st Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10207 21st Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10207 21st Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 10207 21st Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 10207 21st Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 10207 21st Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 10207 21st Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10207 21st Avenue Southwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 10207 21st Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10207 21st Avenue Southwest has units with air conditioning.
