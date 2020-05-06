10049 17th Ave SW

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse-style home. Cozy living area with gas fireplace, and kitchen with all appliances to include gas range, dishwasher and dining nook with garden-style windows! The upstairs bedrooms are large, to include the master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and full bathroom. You also have a utility room with full size washer & dryer provided.



This house has easy to maintain landscaping, and lots of parking to include attached one car garage. Also, close to bus line, and great location for commute to downtown Seattle!



