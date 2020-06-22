Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit

981 52nd St Available 07/01/20 Amazing Columbia River and territorial views, makes this a MUST SEE! - This beautiful home features giant windows with an incredible view of the Columbia River Gorge. The main floor has exposed beams, vaulted ceilings, large open kitchen with quartz counter-tops and mosaic glass backslashes and large stone fireplaces both upstairs and down, The home also features a separate entrance for Art studio and Wine cellar. Two large decks and a fire pit in the back yard make a perfect setting for entertaining. The master suite has a bathtub, walk in shower and large cedar lined walk in closet. Central Vac, individual heat on each floor and A/C. Tenant must show proof of a yard maintenance agreement or yard maintenance can be provided by the landlord for an additional monthly charge.



Move-In Costs:



Application Fee: $45 per person 18 years or older

Rent: $2,350/month

Deposit: $2,350*

Move-In/Move-Out Fee: $350

Renter's Insurance: $12.50/month (Charged if tenant does not provide their own coverage)



*Deposit subject to increase depending on credit.



Please contact Erin at 360-883-4881 for any questions or to schedule a viewing!

