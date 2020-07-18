3333 Addy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Cute Two Bedroom Duplex in Convenient Washougal Location Near Dog Park! - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single story duplex in Washougal is a great find! The living room is large and has a long window that lets in a lot of light. The kitchen has a lot cabinet space and offers all appliances except for the microwave. The living room is very spacious, both bedrooms are a good sized. 1 pet under 35 lbs. and over 2 years old welcome! This home is located near the Washougal River, Stevenson off lease dog park, grocery shopping, and parks! Hurry and apply today! AH



Local schools are: Gause Elementary, Jemtegaard Middle School, Washougal High School



