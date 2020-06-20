All apartments in Washougal
Find more places like 1404 B E 6TH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washougal, WA
/
1404 B E 6TH
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1404 B E 6TH

1404 B Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washougal
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1404 B Street, Washougal, WA 98671

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single level living duplex - A newly built 2019, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,472 square foot duplex in Deer Park. This home has a wonderful open floor concept. The kitchen has stainless steel appliance and a wonderful island...that opens to your dining/living room area. There is a washer and dryer behind solid core doors that keeps the house quiet when in use. There is vinyl laminate flooring in the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. Gas forced air central heat and a/c keep the whole home comfortable whatever the weather. The 2 car attached garage with opener will keep you safe and dry in the rain and snow along with providing some room for extra storage. Enjoy the patio in the front of the house and the fenced in back yard. The sprinkler system will keep the lawn lush and green. Utilities included in rent are water/sewer, garbage and lawn service. Sorry no pets. The rent is $1,600.00/month. First month. Last month and Deposit are required to get into this beautiful home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5779666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 B E 6TH have any available units?
1404 B E 6TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washougal, WA.
What amenities does 1404 B E 6TH have?
Some of 1404 B E 6TH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 B E 6TH currently offering any rent specials?
1404 B E 6TH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 B E 6TH pet-friendly?
No, 1404 B E 6TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washougal.
Does 1404 B E 6TH offer parking?
Yes, 1404 B E 6TH does offer parking.
Does 1404 B E 6TH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 B E 6TH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 B E 6TH have a pool?
No, 1404 B E 6TH does not have a pool.
Does 1404 B E 6TH have accessible units?
No, 1404 B E 6TH does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 B E 6TH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 B E 6TH has units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 B E 6TH have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1404 B E 6TH has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lookout at the Ridge
232 W Lookout Ridge Dr
Washougal, WA 98671

Similar Pages

Washougal 1 BedroomsWashougal 2 Bedrooms
Washougal Apartments with BalconyWashougal Apartments with Parking
Washougal Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR
Forest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WATroutdale, ORBethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORSt. Helens, OR
Kelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University