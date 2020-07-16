/
1 bedroom apartments
24 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Washougal, WA
11 Units Available
Lookout at the Ridge
232 W Lookout Ridge Dr, Washougal, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
762 sqft
Lookout at the Ridge Apartment Homes for rent. We offer beautiful views of Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge and is located in Washougal's prestigious Lookout Ridge Neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Washougal
7 Units Available
Terrace at River Oaks
3009 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
580 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace at River Oaks in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Washougal
5 Units Available
The Lakes
Northbrook Village
22100 NE Halsey St, Fairview, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,380
707 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO NORTHBROOK VILLAGE We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
5 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,115
627 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
10 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,125
832 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Results within 10 miles of Washougal
15 Units Available
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,223
765 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
3 Units Available
Fisher's Landing East
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,442
762 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
25 Units Available
Holly Brook
Lumina Apartments
2700 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,083
619 sqft
Modern apartments near U.S. Route 26 and Southwest Park. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry. Green community with sauna, tennis court and courtyard. Garage parking available.
82 Units Available
Kielo at Grass Valley
5988 NW 38th Ave, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
700 sqft
Kielo at Grass Valley offers a sophisticated and convenient living opportunity for those searching for a home nestled in nature without sacrificing easy access to the city. Kielo is your invitation to a life without compromise.
11 Units Available
Gresham-North Central
Lodges at Lake Salish
20699 NE Glisan St, Fairview, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
746 sqft
Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Salish. Apartments boast lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Enjoy the pet-friendly community, with amenities including open air fire pit and 24-hr gym.
10 Units Available
Mt. Hood
The Arden
765 SE Mount Hood Hwy, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,335
698 sqft
Lush grounds include a BBQ and picnic area. Units with full-sized washers and dryers, Energy Star appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Easy commute to Downtown Portland.
12 Units Available
Gresham-Northwest
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,617
735 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
9 Units Available
Rockwood
The Nash
224 SE 188th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
Discover the comfort and style youve been searching for at The Nash Apartments! We offer spacious apartment homes at an incredible value. The Nash is conveniently located in Gresham, Oregon, just outside of Portland.
19 Units Available
Gresham-North Central
Stark Street Crossings
20433 Southeast Stark Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,275
729 sqft
Welcome to Stark St. Crossings! Conveniently located in the heart of Gresham, Oregon, we are a short drive from Gresham Station Mall, Wood Village Shopping Center, and Historic Downtown Gresham.
3 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
Golfside
1999 NE Division St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,040
687 sqft
Golfside Apartments is ready for you to visit. This community can be found in Gresham on Ne Division St.. Come by to view the available floorplans.
10 Units Available
Wilkes East
Pine Square
665 NE 178th Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,099
735 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
13 Units Available
Bennington
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
641 sqft
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
1 Unit Available
Bennington
Parkside Lofts
17701 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
527 sqft
Enjoy the amenities of modern living without the concrete jungle.
2 Units Available
First Street Station
16119 SE 1st St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at First Street Station in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Holly Brook
The Zimmer
165 Southwest Eastman Parkway, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,129
508 sqft
You feel it even before you see it. A sense of pastoral bliss: leafy trees, mountains on the horizon and vast blue skies catch your eye, as if for the first time.
4 Units Available
Gresham-Centennial
Applegate
17726 SE Division St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
674 sqft
Applegate apartments feature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with excellent extras in the SE Portland area. We are close to shopping, schools, bus lines and the MAX.
9 Units Available
Kelly Creek
Alpine Meadows
1717 SE Orient Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,135
653 sqft
Move In Special! Contact our Leasing Specialists for details. 503-666-3157
6 Units Available
Bennington
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at the Park in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Gresham-North Central
1437 NE Hogan PL
1437 Northeast Hogan Place, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
670 sqft
$200 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL FULLY UPDATED UNIT # 1437 This one bedroom, garden floor apartment has been renovated throughout and has a peaceful courtyard view from its large double windows.
