66 Apartments for rent in Washougal, WA with balcony

5 Units Available
Lookout at the Ridge
232 W Lookout Ridge Dr, Washougal, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,142
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1510 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lookout at the Ridge Apartment Homes for rent. We offer beautiful views of Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge and is located in Washougal's prestigious Lookout Ridge Neighborhood.
2 Units Available
Parc East
4290 Addy Street, Washougal, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Parc East Apartments in Washougal, Washington, offers pet friendly two bedroom apartments. Our spacious homes feature black and silver appliances, wood-style flooring, large patios, and detached garages.

1 Unit Available
736 15th ST
736 15th St, Washougal, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Ranch Style Duplex in Washougal - Available now! New Carpet and Linoleum throughout, new paint and new bathtub! 2 bed, 1 bath ranch style duplex with a fenced in back patio and shed for additional storage. Washer/Dryer hookups.

1 Unit Available
1414 B E 6TH
1414 E Street, Washougal, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1472 sqft
Single level living duplex - A newly built 2019, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,472 square foot duplex in Deer Park. This home has a wonderful open floor concept. The kitchen has stainless steel appliance and a wonderful island...

1 Unit Available
981 52nd St
981 52nd Street, Washougal, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
3348 sqft
981 52nd St Available 07/01/20 Amazing Columbia River and territorial views, makes this a MUST SEE! - This beautiful home features giant windows with an incredible view of the Columbia River Gorge.

1 Unit Available
697 32nd Street Unit #2
697 32nd Street, Washougal, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
980 sqft
697 32nd Street Unit #2 Available 06/05/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom Condo with Two Detached Garages Paid Utilties Include Water/Sewer/Garbage - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.
8 Units Available
Terrace at River Oaks
3009 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1009 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace at River Oaks in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
River View Apartments
3003 NE 3rd Ave, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River View Apartments in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1016 NE 3rd Ave.
1016 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1175 sqft
Camas Charmer with 3 Bedrooms - Camas Bungalow, 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath. Two of the bedrooms are downstairs. This home offers, stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, range and dishwasher, granite countertops, tile and wood laminate flooring.
Gresham-Northeast
12 Units Available
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,287
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
$
Gresham-Northeast
8 Units Available
Campbell Park
2897 NE Rene Ave, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
879 sqft
Campbell Park Apartments in Gresham, Oregon, offers beautifully designed vintage and remodeled two-bedroom townhomes and apartment flats.
$
1 Unit Available
Kings Meadow Apartments
2079 Southwest 257th Avenue, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
985 sqft
Kings Meadow is conveniently located within minutes of I-84, Mt. Hood Community College, Downtown Troutdale and Reynolds High School.
2 Units Available
Hampton Heights
518 SW 257th Ave, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
975 sqft
Welcome to Hampton Heights Apartment Homes in Troutdale, Oregon where you will experience a community unlike any other.
Gresham-Northeast
Contact for Availability
Royal Greens Apartments
2124 NE 19th St, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1787 sqft
A location tucked away inside the beautiful Gresham Golf Course, Royal Greens is a boutique community with only 90 apartment homes, Royal Greens is surrounded by green fields and waterways, delivering a higher standard for peaceful apartment living.

1 Unit Available
205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane
205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
DISCLAIMER: WE NO LONGER ADVERTISE OUR LISTINGS ON CRAIGSLIST; IF YOU SEE ONE OF OUR LISTINGS ON THAT SITE PLEASE FLAG IT AS A FALSE AD.

Gresham-North Central
1 Unit Available
24030 Southeast Oak Street
24030 Southeast Oak Street, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1305 sqft
DISCLAIMER: WE NO LONGER ADVERTISE OUR LISTINGS ON CRAIGSLIST; IF YOU SEE ONE OF OUR LISTINGS ON THAT SITE PLEASE FLAG IT AS A FALSE AD.

1 Unit Available
4271 NW Sage Loop
4271 Northwest Sage Loop, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1860 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome - $2200 p.m - Property Id: 179797 A spacious, well laid out, open-plan townhome for rent available by November 30! This house meets ADA requirements! Hardwood floors on the entire first floor.

1 Unit Available
3113 NW 30th Cir
3113 Northwest 30th Circle, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,988
2885 sqft
3113 NW 30th Cir Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath in Camas School District! With a Bonus Den! Professional Landscaping Service Included! - WELCOME HOME to this amazing house in sought after Oak Ridge Estates in Camas.

1 Unit Available
3820 NW 24th Avenue
3820 Northwest 24th Avenue, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1819 sqft
Desirable Camas Location - 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851 Originally built in 2005 this 3 bedroom, 2.

Brenton Street
1 Unit Available
226 NW 14th Ave.
226 Northwest 14th Avenue, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
910 sqft
Camas 2 Bedroom Bungalow with EV Charging - Camas Bungalow, 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Covered porch. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen offers; refrigerator, gas range and dishwasher. Garage/shop, 800 sq ft (20x40), with lights and power.

Gresham-Northeast
1 Unit Available
2125 NE Kane Drive, Offsite Office: 1229 NE Hogan Pl Gresham OR 97030
2125 Northeast Kane Drive, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Beautiful views of the 13th hole at Gresham golf course. Small quiet complex beside Kelly Creek. Wood laminate floors on Living and dining area. Washer/Dryer hookups.

Gresham-Northeast
1 Unit Available
1824 NE Hogan Dr.
1824 Northeast Hogan Drive, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1120 sqft
Marketing Description Two-bedroom condo with community pool access just off Gresham Golf Course! Hardwood floors in living area. Washer/dryer. Backyard patio. Community includes pool and clubhouse.

Sandy Boulevard
1 Unit Available
21806 NE Larkspur Lane
21806 Northeast Larkspur Lane, Fairview, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1901 sqft
***$1000 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*** Hard to Find Townhome 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
1520 Southeast Henkle Road
1520 Southeast Henkle Road, Multnomah County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! This gorgeous ranch style home features a living room with laminate flooring, dining room with wood flooring and cozy kitchen with wood flooring, range and fridge. Both bedrooms have wood flooring.
City Guide for Washougal, WA

Washougal sits in between the Washougal River and the mighty Columbia River. The Native Americans had it right: Washougal means the place of the "rushing water."

Washougal is a city in Clark County, Washington, with a population of 14,095, according to the 2010 U.S. Census. The city was incorporated in 1908 so it has a rich and interesting history that you can learn more about when you move into your new house rental here! It's located on the Washington side of the Columbia River and is a scenic wonderland with the lowlands and gorgeous prairie leading up to the Columbia River Gorge. You can see Mount Hood rising out of the Cascade Mountains in the background. A breathtaking sight! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Washougal, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Washougal renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

