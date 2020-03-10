All apartments in University Place
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:14 AM

6529 60th St W

6529 60th Street West · No Longer Available
Location

6529 60th Street West, University Place, WA 98467
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom in University Place - Harvest Ridge Community - **Application Pending**

You will enjoy living in this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage University Place home. Located in Harvest Ridge. Lower level features hardwood floors and large open concept kitchen and comes with all appliances, also included is a new front load washer/dryer. Professional landscaping included in the rent! Enjoy entertaining friends and family in the formal Living room and Dining room plus additional space for an Office/Den. Nice fenced back yard with patio for entertaining. Please contact and reference property # 725 to get on the waiting list for showings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4012349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6529 60th St W have any available units?
6529 60th St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 6529 60th St W have?
Some of 6529 60th St W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6529 60th St W currently offering any rent specials?
6529 60th St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6529 60th St W pet-friendly?
No, 6529 60th St W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Place.
Does 6529 60th St W offer parking?
Yes, 6529 60th St W offers parking.
Does 6529 60th St W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6529 60th St W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6529 60th St W have a pool?
No, 6529 60th St W does not have a pool.
Does 6529 60th St W have accessible units?
No, 6529 60th St W does not have accessible units.
Does 6529 60th St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 6529 60th St W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6529 60th St W have units with air conditioning?
No, 6529 60th St W does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

