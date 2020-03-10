6529 60th St W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom in University Place - Harvest Ridge Community - **Application Pending**



You will enjoy living in this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage University Place home. Located in Harvest Ridge. Lower level features hardwood floors and large open concept kitchen and comes with all appliances, also included is a new front load washer/dryer. Professional landscaping included in the rent! Enjoy entertaining friends and family in the formal Living room and Dining room plus additional space for an Office/Den. Nice fenced back yard with patio for entertaining. Please contact and reference property # 725 to get on the waiting list for showings.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4012349)