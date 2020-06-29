All apartments in University Place
6226 88th Avenue West
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:15 AM

6226 88th Avenue West

6226 88th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

6226 88th Avenue West, University Place, WA 98467
University Place

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make yourself at home in this charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Rambler style home located in UP near Chambers Bay. The open floorplan concept makes entertaining fun and easy. Home boasts an amazingly designed kitchen with island, ample cabinets & counter space. Master suite features dual vanity, tub w/separate shower. Double pane storm windows & skylights. A wonderful front and back yard further elevates this home.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6226 88th Avenue West have any available units?
6226 88th Avenue West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
Is 6226 88th Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
6226 88th Avenue West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6226 88th Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, 6226 88th Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does 6226 88th Avenue West offer parking?
No, 6226 88th Avenue West does not offer parking.
Does 6226 88th Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6226 88th Avenue West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6226 88th Avenue West have a pool?
No, 6226 88th Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 6226 88th Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 6226 88th Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 6226 88th Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
No, 6226 88th Avenue West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6226 88th Avenue West have units with air conditioning?
No, 6226 88th Avenue West does not have units with air conditioning.

