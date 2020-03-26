Amenities
5221 64th St W Available 08/15/19 Very Nice 3-Bedroom Home - A Must See! - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management 253-830-5160
Rental Terms:
Rent: $1,950.00
Available: 8/15/2019
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $1,950.00
Renters Insurance Required
Admin Fee: $250.00
Description:
Excellently maintained and move in ready 3-bedroom 2.5 bath in University Place. Open floor plan includes a large living room, dining, kitchen and half bath on the main floor. Master suite with 5-piece bath and walk-in closet upstairs along with 2 more bedrooms. Delightful and meticulously landscaped yard with large deck to enjoy and entertain. 2 car garage and room to park the RV! Have dogs? Even has a doggie door and dog run. Great place to call home.
Our pet policy allows for 2 pets 55 Lbs max.
Details:
3-Bedrooms
2.5-Bathrooms
Square feet: 1,546
Year Built: 2004
Amenities:
Range
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Full Sized Washer Dryer
Master Suite With 5-Piece Bath & Walk-In Closet
Attached 2-Car Garage
Fully Fenced Back Yard
Extra Large Deck
RV Parking
Fenced In Dog Run
15 Minutes to JBLM
