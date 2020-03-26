Amenities

5221 64th St W Available 08/15/19 Very Nice 3-Bedroom Home - A Must See! - Offered By:

Rental Terms:

Rent: $1,950.00

Available: 8/15/2019

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $1,950.00

Renters Insurance Required

Admin Fee: $250.00



Description:

Excellently maintained and move in ready 3-bedroom 2.5 bath in University Place. Open floor plan includes a large living room, dining, kitchen and half bath on the main floor. Master suite with 5-piece bath and walk-in closet upstairs along with 2 more bedrooms. Delightful and meticulously landscaped yard with large deck to enjoy and entertain. 2 car garage and room to park the RV! Have dogs? Even has a doggie door and dog run. Great place to call home.



Our pet policy allows for 2 pets 55 Lbs max.



Details:

3-Bedrooms

2.5-Bathrooms

Square feet: 1,546

Year Built: 2004



