Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

5221 64th St W

5221 64th Street West · No Longer Available
Location

5221 64th Street West, University Place, WA 98467
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5221 64th St W Available 08/15/19 Very Nice 3-Bedroom Home - A Must See! - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $1,950.00
Available: 8/15/2019
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $1,950.00
Renters Insurance Required
Admin Fee: $250.00

Description:
Excellently maintained and move in ready 3-bedroom 2.5 bath in University Place. Open floor plan includes a large living room, dining, kitchen and half bath on the main floor. Master suite with 5-piece bath and walk-in closet upstairs along with 2 more bedrooms. Delightful and meticulously landscaped yard with large deck to enjoy and entertain. 2 car garage and room to park the RV! Have dogs? Even has a doggie door and dog run. Great place to call home.

Our pet policy allows for 2 pets 55 Lbs max.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one months rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

Details:
3-Bedrooms
2.5-Bathrooms
Square feet: 1,546
Year Built: 2004

Amenities:
Range
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Full Sized Washer Dryer
Master Suite With 5-Piece Bath & Walk-In Closet
Attached 2-Car Garage
Fully Fenced Back Yard
Extra Large Deck
RV Parking
Fenced In Dog Run
15 Minutes to JBLM

Does this home not work for you? Please visit www.spinnakerpm.com to find other homes that may fit your needs.

(RLNE5065350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5221 64th St W have any available units?
5221 64th St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 5221 64th St W have?
Some of 5221 64th St W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5221 64th St W currently offering any rent specials?
5221 64th St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5221 64th St W pet-friendly?
Yes, 5221 64th St W is pet friendly.
Does 5221 64th St W offer parking?
Yes, 5221 64th St W offers parking.
Does 5221 64th St W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5221 64th St W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5221 64th St W have a pool?
No, 5221 64th St W does not have a pool.
Does 5221 64th St W have accessible units?
No, 5221 64th St W does not have accessible units.
Does 5221 64th St W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5221 64th St W has units with dishwashers.
Does 5221 64th St W have units with air conditioning?
No, 5221 64th St W does not have units with air conditioning.
