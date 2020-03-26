Rent Calculator
Home
/
University Place, WA
/
5016 51st Ave Ct W
Last updated January 21 2020 at 9:47 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5016 51st Ave Ct W
5016 51st Avenue Court West
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University Place
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5016 51st Avenue Court West, University Place, WA 98467
University Place
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2776 soft newer home with air conditioning. Sprinkler systems inside and yard.
Date available:2/29
Type:Single Family
Cooling:Other
Heating:Forced air
Pets:No
Parking:2 spaces
Laundry:In Unit
Deposit & fees:$3,000
Price/sqft:$1
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5016 51st Ave Ct W have any available units?
5016 51st Ave Ct W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
University Place, WA
.
Is 5016 51st Ave Ct W currently offering any rent specials?
5016 51st Ave Ct W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 51st Ave Ct W pet-friendly?
Yes, 5016 51st Ave Ct W is pet friendly.
Does 5016 51st Ave Ct W offer parking?
No, 5016 51st Ave Ct W does not offer parking.
Does 5016 51st Ave Ct W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 51st Ave Ct W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 51st Ave Ct W have a pool?
No, 5016 51st Ave Ct W does not have a pool.
Does 5016 51st Ave Ct W have accessible units?
No, 5016 51st Ave Ct W does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 51st Ave Ct W have units with dishwashers?
No, 5016 51st Ave Ct W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5016 51st Ave Ct W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5016 51st Ave Ct W has units with air conditioning.
