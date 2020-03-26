4526 82nd Ave Ct W

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful University Place 3 bedroom home!



This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is approx. 2344 sq. ft. and located on a cul-de-sac and offers an open floor plan including an office. The kitchen has ample counter space, an island, eating nook and is open to the living room. The home also offers a formal living and dining room. The master suite has a a large walk in closet and attached master bathroom with a jetted soaking tub. There is utility room on the main floor with washer dryer hook-ups. There is an attached 2 car garage and large patio in the back yard perfect for entertaining. No Smoking and No Pets.



4526 82nd Avenue Ct. W

University Place, 98466



Rent: $2,350.00/ month

Deposit: $2,250.00

Flat fee Sewer $ 60.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available May 1st

Currently Occupied

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

No Pets Allowed



