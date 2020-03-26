All apartments in University Place
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:24 AM

4526 82nd Ave Ct W

4526 82nd Avenue Court West · No Longer Available
Location

4526 82nd Avenue Court West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful University Place 3 bedroom home! - Wonderful University Place 3 bedroom home!

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is approx. 2344 sq. ft. and located on a cul-de-sac and offers an open floor plan including an office. The kitchen has ample counter space, an island, eating nook and is open to the living room. The home also offers a formal living and dining room. The master suite has a a large walk in closet and attached master bathroom with a jetted soaking tub. There is utility room on the main floor with washer dryer hook-ups. There is an attached 2 car garage and large patio in the back yard perfect for entertaining. No Smoking and No Pets.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

4526 82nd Avenue Ct. W
University Place, 98466

Rent: $2,350.00/ month
Deposit: $2,250.00
Flat fee Sewer $ 60.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available May 1st
Currently Occupied
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4799731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4526 82nd Ave Ct W have any available units?
4526 82nd Ave Ct W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 4526 82nd Ave Ct W have?
Some of 4526 82nd Ave Ct W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4526 82nd Ave Ct W currently offering any rent specials?
4526 82nd Ave Ct W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4526 82nd Ave Ct W pet-friendly?
No, 4526 82nd Ave Ct W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Place.
Does 4526 82nd Ave Ct W offer parking?
Yes, 4526 82nd Ave Ct W offers parking.
Does 4526 82nd Ave Ct W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4526 82nd Ave Ct W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4526 82nd Ave Ct W have a pool?
No, 4526 82nd Ave Ct W does not have a pool.
Does 4526 82nd Ave Ct W have accessible units?
No, 4526 82nd Ave Ct W does not have accessible units.
Does 4526 82nd Ave Ct W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4526 82nd Ave Ct W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4526 82nd Ave Ct W have units with air conditioning?
No, 4526 82nd Ave Ct W does not have units with air conditioning.
