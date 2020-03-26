4526 82nd Ave Ct W

Amenities
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is approx. 2344 sq. ft. and located on a cul-de-sac and offers an open floor plan including an office. The kitchen has ample counter space, an island, eating nook and is open to the living room. The home also offers a formal living and dining room. The master suite has a a large walk in closet and attached master bathroom with a jetted soaking tub. There is utility room on the main floor with washer dryer hook-ups. There is an attached 2 car garage and large patio in the back yard perfect for entertaining. No Smoking and No Pets.
4526 82nd Avenue Ct. W
University Place, 98466
Rent: $2,350.00/ month
Deposit: $2,250.00
Flat fee Sewer $ 60.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available May 1st
Currently Occupied
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management
No Pets Allowed
