9734 241st Ter NE

Redmond Single Family Home for Rent - Redmond Ridge East! Beautiful neighborhood with trails, parks, walk to shopping. Generous mill work, granite counter tops, gas cook top & solid oak floors. Gorgeous master retreat, 5-piece bathroom & huge walk-in closet.Open floor plan includes 5 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms, Guest suite, large rec room. Den/Formal living room & dining room, spacious family & Chef's dream kitchen with center island. 3-car garage with storage spaces. A must see!!!! First Months Rent, Security Deposit and Cleaning fee required for move in.

$45 application fee for each applicant over the age of 18. Tenant pays all utility's and $84 HOA fee monthly.



To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/3e29624083

$45 application fee per adult

Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

No Pets Allowed



