Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
9734 241st Ter NE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

9734 241st Ter NE

No Longer Available
Location

9734 241st Terrace Northeast, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA 98053
Union Hill-Novelty Hill

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Redmond Single Family Home for Rent - Redmond Ridge East! Beautiful neighborhood with trails, parks, walk to shopping. Generous mill work, granite counter tops, gas cook top & solid oak floors. Gorgeous master retreat, 5-piece bathroom & huge walk-in closet.Open floor plan includes 5 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms, Guest suite, large rec room. Den/Formal living room & dining room, spacious family & Chef's dream kitchen with center island. 3-car garage with storage spaces. A must see!!!! First Months Rent, Security Deposit and Cleaning fee required for move in.
$45 application fee for each applicant over the age of 18. Tenant pays all utility's and $84 HOA fee monthly.

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/3e29624083
$45 application fee per adult
Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

Email teamlisa@rpapm.com for a showing today or call 206 577 0581

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5008331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9734 241st Ter NE have any available units?
9734 241st Ter NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA.
What amenities does 9734 241st Ter NE have?
Some of 9734 241st Ter NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9734 241st Ter NE currently offering any rent specials?
9734 241st Ter NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9734 241st Ter NE pet-friendly?
No, 9734 241st Ter NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union Hill-Novelty Hill.
Does 9734 241st Ter NE offer parking?
Yes, 9734 241st Ter NE offers parking.
Does 9734 241st Ter NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9734 241st Ter NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9734 241st Ter NE have a pool?
No, 9734 241st Ter NE does not have a pool.
Does 9734 241st Ter NE have accessible units?
No, 9734 241st Ter NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9734 241st Ter NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9734 241st Ter NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9734 241st Ter NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9734 241st Ter NE does not have units with air conditioning.
