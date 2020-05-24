All apartments in Union Hill-Novelty Hill
6320 240th Way NE
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

6320 240th Way NE

6320 240th Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6320 240th Way Northeast, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA 98053
Union Hill-Novelty Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
NEW PRICE!!! Beautiful, Luxurious 4BR/5BA Home! Tour Today!!! - You will immediately fall in love with this beautiful luxury home located in a perfectly manicured Swan Lake neighborhood in Redmond. Watch the virtual tour!!

The moment you step in the door you will notice the vaulted ceiling, sparkling tile, and elegant chandelier. This home has a huge 2 car garage, 4 large bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, an indoor and outdoor kitchen! On the main floor you have a formal living and dining room, another huge bonus room, called the "red room" with a huge window flooding this entire room with sunlight. You can't miss the massive kitchen built for a chef, with a stainless steel appliance package, gas stove, double oven, and granite counter-tops. On the main floor you also have 2 half baths, 1 full bath, a huge laundry/utility room with top-of-the-line front load washer/dryer and tons of cabinet space, entry to your garage, and a large sun-filled office space!

Upstairs has four massive bedrooms with sky high ceilings, giant closets in every room, HUGE walk-in closet in the master, fun modern colors on the walls, and bright recessed lighting. Your master bath is a 5-piece bath, with a luxury jetted tub, massive amounts of counter space, a sitting area to get ready for the day, and you have a walk-in closet the size of a bedroom!

Heading downstairs, youll find your office, and mother-in-law apartment. It comes complete with bathroom, living room, and built in Murphy bed! Perfect for having guests over. This place is amazing! You will love living here!

This home is perfect with an outdoor kitchen for BBQ'ing and entertaining! The patio set under the gazebo can stay or go, you get to decide! The back deck spans the whole length of the house. There is just about an acre of property to enjoy with the fully fenced yard completely surrounded by trees making great privacy. You will absolutely love spending your summers out here!

Rental Requirements:
-No felonies, misdemeanors or open bankruptcies
-No criminal background
-No evictions
-Good credit

Owners prefer long term lease, 2+ years.

Tour today!!! Call, text or email. TEXT is the fastest way to reach me.

Angelina
206.486.4255 Direct

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3823726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

