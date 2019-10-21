21016 NE 92nd St. Lower level

Amenities

Unit Lower level Available 11/01/19 GREAT LOCATION & AMAZING DEAL! MUST SEE - Property Id: 159518



Located in a quiet Union Hill Neighborhood on a cul-de sac street. Renting the lower part of the house. Very clean, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom (3/4), Living room, some storage, Kitchen with nook- equipped with appliances including dishwasher. Washer & dryer, (shared).



It has a separate entrance with small patio for tenant's privacy and undercover parking.



Optional package offer, $1700 total Monthly with added detached Side Room available for an Office, workout room, storage room or craft room.

First and Last month +$800 security deposit, plus pet deposit(s) (if applicable) due upon move in.

Looking for the right fit for this outstanding offer! Great location near schools, shopping, 520 Freeway and Downtown Redmond!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159518p

Property Id 159518



(RLNE5168508)