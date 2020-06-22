Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

7137 Bronington DR SW Available 07/08/20 Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with A/C! Tumwater School District. - Large 4 bedroom home with 2.5 baths.Main floor offers formal living room or dining room. Open family room with gas fireplace, dining area and kitchen. Large kitchen with lots of storage and counter tops, electric flat top range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, walk in pantry. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Powder room. Lots of under the stairs storage. Upstairs has open loft area, 3 bedrooms and Master suite. Double door entry to master suite with walk in closet and room 5 piece bath. Built in 2003, 2330sq.ft. On city water and sewer. Gas forced air heat, Heat pump with A/C! 2 car garage. Large fenced back yard with patio. Tumwater School District - E:Black Lake M:Tumwater H:Black Hills



Pets not preferred but one pet negotiable upon owner approval with non refundable fee.



Call 360-357-8140 to schedule an appointment to view this home.



We do not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



Rental Qualifications: https://teamnwpm.com/rental-qualifications/



We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://teamnwpm.petscreening.com/



Other fees:

Re-key fee $75.00 payable upon approval

Pet screening $0 for no animals/$0 for Assistance Animals/$20 for first pet, $15 for second pet.



