All apartments in Tumwater
Find more places like 7137 Bronington DR SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tumwater, WA
/
7137 Bronington DR SW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

7137 Bronington DR SW

7137 Bronington Drive Southwest · (360) 357-8140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tumwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7137 Bronington Drive Southwest, Tumwater, WA 98512

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7137 Bronington DR SW · Avail. Jul 8

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
7137 Bronington DR SW Available 07/08/20 Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with A/C! Tumwater School District. - Large 4 bedroom home with 2.5 baths.Main floor offers formal living room or dining room. Open family room with gas fireplace, dining area and kitchen. Large kitchen with lots of storage and counter tops, electric flat top range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, walk in pantry. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Powder room. Lots of under the stairs storage. Upstairs has open loft area, 3 bedrooms and Master suite. Double door entry to master suite with walk in closet and room 5 piece bath. Built in 2003, 2330sq.ft. On city water and sewer. Gas forced air heat, Heat pump with A/C! 2 car garage. Large fenced back yard with patio. Tumwater School District - E:Black Lake M:Tumwater H:Black Hills

Pets not preferred but one pet negotiable upon owner approval with non refundable fee.

Call 360-357-8140 to schedule an appointment to view this home.

We do not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

Rental Qualifications: https://teamnwpm.com/rental-qualifications/

We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://teamnwpm.petscreening.com/

Other fees:
Re-key fee $75.00 payable upon approval
Pet screening $0 for no animals/$0 for Assistance Animals/$20 for first pet, $15 for second pet.

(RLNE5849065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7137 Bronington DR SW have any available units?
7137 Bronington DR SW has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7137 Bronington DR SW have?
Some of 7137 Bronington DR SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7137 Bronington DR SW currently offering any rent specials?
7137 Bronington DR SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7137 Bronington DR SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7137 Bronington DR SW is pet friendly.
Does 7137 Bronington DR SW offer parking?
Yes, 7137 Bronington DR SW does offer parking.
Does 7137 Bronington DR SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7137 Bronington DR SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7137 Bronington DR SW have a pool?
No, 7137 Bronington DR SW does not have a pool.
Does 7137 Bronington DR SW have accessible units?
No, 7137 Bronington DR SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7137 Bronington DR SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7137 Bronington DR SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 7137 Bronington DR SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7137 Bronington DR SW has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7137 Bronington DR SW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montair at Somerset Hill
1704 Barnes Blvd SW
Tumwater, WA 98512
The Villas at Kennedy Creek
1978 Trosper Rd SW
Tumwater, WA 98512

Similar Pages

Tumwater 1 BedroomsTumwater 2 Bedrooms
Tumwater Apartments with GymTumwater Apartments with Parking
Tumwater Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WA
Des Moines, WATukwila, WAParkland, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASumner, WAGraham, WAPort Orchard, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA
Milton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
City University of SeattleClover Park Technical College
Saint Martin's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity