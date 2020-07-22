Apartment List
/
WA
/
tumwater
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:35 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Tumwater, WA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Tumwater means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Montair at Somerset Hill
1704 Barnes Blvd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,256
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1212 sqft
Located close to the Olympic Mountains and beautiful Puget Sound. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features basketball court, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Capitol Heights
1221 Mottman Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol Heights in Turnwater, Seattle offer country-style living with a resort finish. Gorgeous pool and fitness center. Outside there are walking trails and a wooded setting for nature lovers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
3 Units Available
The Villas at Kennedy Creek
1978 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,122
1355 sqft
The Villas at Kennedy Creek apartments and corporate suites offer both short-term and long-term leases. Furnished apartments are also available. Units include in-unit laundry, outdoor space, and garages.
Results within 1 mile of Tumwater
Verified

1 of 110

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
13 Units Available
Black Lake
1900 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,276
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1202 sqft
Nestled on 18 beautiful acres framed with a rolling park-like setting, Black Lake Apartments offers pleasant landscaped views as well as spacious recreational areas. West Olympia's favorite community.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
7 Units Available
The Park at Cooper Point
3200 Capital Mall Dr SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,118
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1097 sqft
If you're looking for entertainment outside of the community, you don't have to go far! Located in the heart of prestigious West Olympia, The Park at Cooper Point Apartments' unique setting alongside Yauger Park offers residents miles of jogging
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
South Westside
Cambridge Court
2323 9th Ave SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-5 and near the Cinemark Century Olympia, these units offer a breakfast nook, private balconies, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. On-site you enjoy covered parking, pool, racquetball court and play area.
Results within 5 miles of Tumwater
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Woodbury Apartments
3425 Polo Club Ln SE, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,438
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1110 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community that welcomes pets. Dog park, 24-hour gym, basketball court, playground and pool on site. Handicapped accessible. Washers and dryers in apartments. Across the street from Spooner Berry Farms.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Capitol City on the Course
5800 Titleist Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol City on the Course is close to area shopping and dining, with easy freeway access. Everything you need is on site: golf, pool, courts, and a spa. Enjoy in-unit washer/dryer, extra-storage, and soothing decor.
Results within 10 miles of Tumwater
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,313
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green spaces abound at this apartment community that features an outdoor pool and spa, a gym and a clubhouse. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, open floor plans and built-in microwaves. Moments from I-5.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8827 Haro Ct SE
8827 Haro Court Southeast, Thurston County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2652 sqft
This home will be available August 1st 2020 - This home offers 4 good sized bedrooms and a huge bonus room. The yard is very big and completely fenced. There is a deck and there was an above ground pool that was removed, however the deck will remain.
City Guide for Tumwater, WA

"Take me to the waterfall, let me walk along the wall. Nice day for a picnic basket; hope my shoes have got good traction. Water makes a scary sound, it wants to pull me, push me down. I better get used to it though; the tide is high the tides is low...It's a nice day at Tumwater falls. If it's not the water then it's nothing at all." (-Mirah, "Tumwater Falls")

Tumwater was settled way back in 1846, when a group of wild-eyed pioneers got it into their heads that they could use the nearby waterfalls to generate power using a giant water wheel. Today, Tumwater is quaint Washington town that nearly 20,000 people call home. This idyllic little piece of rural America is one of the most scenic and beautiful places to live, as it's situated near the southernmost point of Puget Sound and is surrounded by lush greenery.

Tumwater got its name from the native Chinook phrase "tumtum chuck", which means "waterfall" or "water rapids." As you might have figured out by now, the waterways and waterfalls are one of the most prominent features of this little town, and their influence can be found in myriad places. Tumwater is a member of the LOTT Clean Water Alliance, as well as the host of the LOTT Water Education Center at Budd Inlet. Environmentalists, rejoice! Vigilant oversight keeps these waters free of any toxic ooze or polluted yuckiness. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Tumwater, WA

Finding apartments with a pool in Tumwater means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Tumwater could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

Tumwater 2 Bedroom ApartmentsTumwater 3 Bedroom ApartmentsTumwater Apartments with BalconiesTumwater Apartments with Garages
Tumwater Apartments with GymsTumwater Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTumwater Apartments with ParkingTumwater Apartments with Pools
Tumwater Apartments with Washer-DryersTumwater Dog Friendly ApartmentsTumwater Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAPuyallup, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WA
Des Moines, WATukwila, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASumner, WAGraham, WABainbridge Island, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA
Milton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANavy Yard City, WASpanaway, WAArtondale, WAFrederickson, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
City University of SeattleClover Park Technical College
Saint Martin's University