apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:43 AM
17 Apartments for rent in Tumwater, WA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
2 Units Available
Capitol Heights
1221 Mottman Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1221 sqft
Capitol Heights in Turnwater, Seattle offer country-style living with a resort finish. Gorgeous pool and fitness center. Outside there are walking trails and a wooded setting for nature lovers.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Montair at Somerset Hill
1704 Barnes Blvd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,377
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1212 sqft
Located close to the Olympic Mountains and beautiful Puget Sound. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features basketball court, pool, and playground.
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
3 Units Available
The Villas at Kennedy Creek
1978 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,122
1355 sqft
The Villas at Kennedy Creek apartments and corporate suites offer both short-term and long-term leases. Furnished apartments are also available. Units include in-unit laundry, outdoor space, and garages.
Results within 1 mile of Tumwater
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
8 Units Available
South Westside
Cambridge Court
2323 9th Ave SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1292 sqft
Just off I-5 and near the Cinemark Century Olympia, these units offer a breakfast nook, private balconies, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. On-site you enjoy covered parking, pool, racquetball court and play area.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
6 Units Available
The Park at Cooper Point
3200 Capital Mall Dr SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1097 sqft
If you're looking for entertainment outside of the community, you don't have to go far! Located in the heart of prestigious West Olympia, The Park at Cooper Point Apartments' unique setting alongside Yauger Park offers residents miles of jogging
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
6 Units Available
Black Lake
1900 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,218
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled on 18 beautiful acres framed with a rolling park-like setting, Black Lake Apartments offers pleasant landscaped views as well as spacious recreational areas. West Olympia's favorite community.
Results within 5 miles of Tumwater
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Woodbury Apartments
3425 Polo Club Ln SE, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1110 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community that welcomes pets. Dog park, 24-hour gym, basketball court, playground and pool on site. Handicapped accessible. Washers and dryers in apartments. Across the street from Spooner Berry Farms.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
152 Units Available
Talisman Apartments
7405 168th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1119 sqft
Our leasing office offers flexible tour options to suit your needs. We would be happy to personally show you around the luckiest place to live in Redmond.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Capitol City on the Course
5800 Titleist Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol City on the Course is close to area shopping and dining, with easy freeway access. Everything you need is on site: golf, pool, courts, and a spa. Enjoy in-unit washer/dryer, extra-storage, and soothing decor.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
838 Phoenix St NE
838 Phoenix St NE, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent Location, Private Fenced Yard, Pets OK - Property Id: 149179 Open House - Monday July 6 from 5:30 -6:30 with strict observance of social distancing + face mask. Excellent, central location just five minutes to I-5, Lacey and Tumwater.
Last updated July 2 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
Woodfield Estates
2310 Woodfield Loop SE
2310 Woodfield Loop Southeast, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1840 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler with open-concept floor plan and vaulted ceilings. 1840 sq. ft., kitchen includes range, refrigerator and dishwasher, island & built-in desk.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5004 Roxanna Court Southeast
5004 Roxanna Ct SE, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1289 sqft
5004 Roxanna Court Southeast - Lovely 1289 sq ft home new carpet up, new paint and new vinyl in master. Wood flooring down, tile, open concept living, fully fenced yard. This house has 3 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Tumwater
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
3 Units Available
Callen
1404 Brittany Ln NE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1010 sqft
Comfort meets convenience in these stylish apartments offering in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and cozy fireplaces. Community features business center with free Wi-Fi, sparkling pool, and nearby access to dining and I-5.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,367
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,853
1120 sqft
Green spaces abound at this apartment community that features an outdoor pool and spa, a gym and a clubhouse. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, open floor plans and built-in microwaves. Moments from I-5.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
8527 29th Way SE
8527 29th Way Southeast, Thurston County, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home with amazing layout! Ideal location! - Great floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus a den (master downstairs), hardwood flooring, huge kitchen, granite and stainless, with cherry wood finish throughout the home.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
511 Malibu Dr SE
511 Malibu Drive Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1024 sqft
• Pending Application • - Gorgeous, newly renovated 3 bd, 1.5 ba, 1 car gar townhome w/ approx.
