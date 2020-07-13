All apartments in Tumwater
Find more places like Montair at Somerset Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tumwater, WA
/
Montair at Somerset Hill
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:57 AM

Montair at Somerset Hill

1704 Barnes Blvd SW · (360) 200-5729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tumwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1704 Barnes Blvd SW, Tumwater, WA 98512

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 35-201 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,276

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 15-203 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,366

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

Unit 32-203 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,376

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27-102 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,496

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 25-202 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,496

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 26-102 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,501

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 02-101 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,774

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montair at Somerset Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
carport
internet access
Mountain views, Puget Sound, and large apartments and townhomes offering plenty of room to breathe. Montair at Somerset Hill is made for those who like city tastes blended with small-town charm, as only the Olympia area can provide. Choose modern living in a quaint, quiet neighborhood, in a professionally designed, spacious, newly renovated apartment home. Rich appointments place you in the lap of luxury, while large patios beckon you outside. Amenity spaces are made to impress, being the perfect bridge to the great outdoors. Relax at one of the two outdoor pools, throw a small party in the courtyard with fire pit, or take the kids to the playground in a beautiful park-like setting. If the weather’s not cooperating, hit the indoor basketball court, fitness center or spa. When you feel like showing your social side, we’ve got weekly resident events, and if restaurants and brewpubs beckon, exceptional freeway access quickly connects you to all the flavor of Olympia’s downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Water, Sewer, Trash
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250 (1 pet); $500 (2 pets)
fee: $250 (1 pet); $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: 1st come, 1st serve included with lease; Carport: $35/month (Reserved space); Detached Garage: $150/month.
Storage Details: In Patio area

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montair at Somerset Hill have any available units?
Montair at Somerset Hill has 12 units available starting at $1,276 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Montair at Somerset Hill have?
Some of Montair at Somerset Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montair at Somerset Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Montair at Somerset Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montair at Somerset Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Montair at Somerset Hill is pet friendly.
Does Montair at Somerset Hill offer parking?
Yes, Montair at Somerset Hill offers parking.
Does Montair at Somerset Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Montair at Somerset Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Montair at Somerset Hill have a pool?
Yes, Montair at Somerset Hill has a pool.
Does Montair at Somerset Hill have accessible units?
Yes, Montair at Somerset Hill has accessible units.
Does Montair at Somerset Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montair at Somerset Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does Montair at Somerset Hill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Montair at Somerset Hill has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Montair at Somerset Hill?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Villas at Kennedy Creek
1978 Trosper Rd SW
Tumwater, WA 98512
Capitol Heights
1221 Mottman Rd SW
Tumwater, WA 98512

Similar Pages

Tumwater 2 BedroomsTumwater Apartments with Balcony
Tumwater Apartments with ParkingTumwater Apartments with Pool
Tumwater Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WA
Des Moines, WATukwila, WAParkland, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASumner, WAGraham, WAPort Orchard, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA
Milton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
City University of SeattleClover Park Technical College
Saint Martin's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity