Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible basketball court clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly carport internet access

Mountain views, Puget Sound, and large apartments and townhomes offering plenty of room to breathe. Montair at Somerset Hill is made for those who like city tastes blended with small-town charm, as only the Olympia area can provide. Choose modern living in a quaint, quiet neighborhood, in a professionally designed, spacious, newly renovated apartment home. Rich appointments place you in the lap of luxury, while large patios beckon you outside. Amenity spaces are made to impress, being the perfect bridge to the great outdoors. Relax at one of the two outdoor pools, throw a small party in the courtyard with fire pit, or take the kids to the playground in a beautiful park-like setting. If the weather’s not cooperating, hit the indoor basketball court, fitness center or spa. When you feel like showing your social side, we’ve got weekly resident events, and if restaurants and brewpubs beckon, exceptional freeway access quickly connects you to all the flavor of Olympia’s downtown.