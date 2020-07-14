Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym playground pool cats allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 guest parking online portal package receiving

The Boulevard at South Station offers recently renovated apartment homes that will give you the quality and value you have been seeking. Our spacious floor plans, offer plenty of storage and great views. Enjoy our private swimming pool, fitness facility, tennis court, business center and playground. The Boulevard at South Station is conveniently located just minutes from Southcenter Shopping Center, SeaTac Airport, shopping, schools and is within walking distance to the light rail. Come visit our professional leasing team at the Boulevard at South Station and find your new home.