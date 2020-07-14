Amenities
The Boulevard at South Station offers recently renovated apartment homes that will give you the quality and value you have been seeking. Our spacious floor plans, offer plenty of storage and great views. Enjoy our private swimming pool, fitness facility, tennis court, business center and playground. The Boulevard at South Station is conveniently located just minutes from Southcenter Shopping Center, SeaTac Airport, shopping, schools and is within walking distance to the light rail. Come visit our professional leasing team at the Boulevard at South Station and find your new home.