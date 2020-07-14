All apartments in Tukwila
The Boulevard at South Station
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

The Boulevard at South Station

4708 Southcenter Blvd · (206) 203-7459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Location

4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA 98188
Thorndyke

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit E204 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit E112 · Avail. now

$1,482

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit G108 · Avail. now

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit B101 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,561

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Boulevard at South Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
The Boulevard at South Station offers recently renovated apartment homes that will give you the quality and value you have been seeking. Our spacious floor plans, offer plenty of storage and great views. Enjoy our private swimming pool, fitness facility, tennis court, business center and playground. The Boulevard at South Station is conveniently located just minutes from Southcenter Shopping Center, SeaTac Airport, shopping, schools and is within walking distance to the light rail. Come visit our professional leasing team at the Boulevard at South Station and find your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Move-in Fees: $200 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: No additional storage on-site.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Boulevard at South Station have any available units?
The Boulevard at South Station has 7 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Boulevard at South Station have?
Some of The Boulevard at South Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Boulevard at South Station currently offering any rent specials?
The Boulevard at South Station is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is The Boulevard at South Station pet-friendly?
Yes, The Boulevard at South Station is pet friendly.
Does The Boulevard at South Station offer parking?
Yes, The Boulevard at South Station offers parking.
Does The Boulevard at South Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Boulevard at South Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Boulevard at South Station have a pool?
Yes, The Boulevard at South Station has a pool.
Does The Boulevard at South Station have accessible units?
Yes, The Boulevard at South Station has accessible units.
Does The Boulevard at South Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Boulevard at South Station has units with dishwashers.
Does The Boulevard at South Station have units with air conditioning?
No, The Boulevard at South Station does not have units with air conditioning.
