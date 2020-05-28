4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188

Amenities

Lease this custom built home with a farmhouse charm located on a large open secluded lot in Tukwilla. Perfect for entertaining and comfortable living. Massive 3400 square foot one story floorpan offers maple wood planked flooring throughout and carpeting within the 3 bedrooms, master bedroom, and the private flex or den space! Gather in the great room and cozy up to the river-rock wood burning fireplace. Create the exquisite meals in the kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, gas range by Jenn-Air, an extended wood butcher block island, granite countertops, and a chef's planning nook. From the kitchen and casual eating area, wall to wall windows separated by a French sliders lead outside to the private grassed in sanctuary; it spans just shy of an acre! Soak in the recessed patio hot tub, host elaborate BBQs, sunbath, and perhaps croquet? * Landscaping Included * Hot Tub * Storage * 3400 sq ft * One Story * gas range Your new home comforts 3 bedrooms, a master's bedroom complete with en suite, 2 flex rooms (office, study, or extra bedrooms?). Two car-garage and plenty of storage to boot. Close proximity to major freeways, light rail, schools, malls, and parks!