All apartments in Tukwila
Find more places like 4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tukwila, WA
/
4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188

4811 South 150th Street · (206) 949-4081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tukwila
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4811 South 150th Street, Tukwila, WA 98188
Thorndyke

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Lease this custom built home with a farmhouse charm located on a large open secluded lot in Tukwilla. Perfect for entertaining and comfortable living. Massive 3400 square foot one story floorpan offers maple wood planked flooring throughout and carpeting within the 3 bedrooms, master bedroom, and the private flex or den space! Gather in the great room and cozy up to the river-rock wood burning fireplace. Create the exquisite meals in the kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, gas range by Jenn-Air, an extended wood butcher block island, granite countertops, and a chef's planning nook. From the kitchen and casual eating area, wall to wall windows separated by a French sliders lead outside to the private grassed in sanctuary; it spans just shy of an acre! Soak in the recessed patio hot tub, host elaborate BBQs, sunbath, and perhaps croquet? * Landscaping Included * Hot Tub * Storage * 3400 sq ft * One Story * gas range Your new home comforts 3 bedrooms, a master's bedroom complete with en suite, 2 flex rooms (office, study, or extra bedrooms?). Two car-garage and plenty of storage to boot. Close proximity to major freeways, light rail, schools, malls, and parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188 have any available units?
4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188 has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188 have?
Some of 4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188 currently offering any rent specials?
4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188 pet-friendly?
No, 4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tukwila.
Does 4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188 offer parking?
Yes, 4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188 offers parking.
Does 4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188 have a pool?
No, 4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188 does not have a pool.
Does 4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188 have accessible units?
No, 4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188 does not have accessible units.
Does 4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd
Tukwila, WA 98188
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East
Tukwila, WA 98188
Sunnydale
15805 40th Pl S
Tukwila, WA 98188
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S
Tukwila, WA 98168
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S
Tukwila, WA 98168

Similar Pages

Tukwila 1 BedroomsTukwila 2 Bedrooms
Tukwila Apartments with Washer-DryerTukwila Dog Friendly Apartments
Tukwila Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WA
Fife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Tukwila Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity