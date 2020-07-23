9523 9th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story home in Steilacoom Ridge - *****APPLICATION PENDING*****



Great floor plan offering a formal dining room, butler pantry, gorgeous kitchen with dark wood cabinets, stainless steel oven and dishwasher, extensive hardwood floors, and eating bar that is open to the family room and nook. Luxurious 5-piece master suite features a soaking tub with tile surround, double sinks with deco tile back splash and a walk-in closet. Upstairs bonus room, too!



Ideally located minutes from I-5 and the Hawk’s Prairie shopping area and just a short commute to JBLM (Joint Base Fort Lewis McChord). The community offers an abundance of open space and recreational area and is located just a few miles from Lacey’s Regional Athletic Complex.



Pets allowed with a non-refundable fee.



Pet Fee: $800.00 per pet

Minimum Lease: 12 Months

School District: North Thurston

Subdivision/Area: Steilacoom Ridge



All tenants are required to obtain renters or liability insurance.



(RLNE5964818)