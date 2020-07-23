All apartments in Thurston County
Find more places like 9523 9th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thurston County, WA
/
9523 9th Ave SE
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

9523 9th Ave SE

9523 9th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9523 9th Ave SE, Thurston County, WA 98513

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story home in Steilacoom Ridge - *****APPLICATION PENDING*****

Great floor plan offering a formal dining room, butler pantry, gorgeous kitchen with dark wood cabinets, stainless steel oven and dishwasher, extensive hardwood floors, and eating bar that is open to the family room and nook. Luxurious 5-piece master suite features a soaking tub with tile surround, double sinks with deco tile back splash and a walk-in closet. Upstairs bonus room, too!

Ideally located minutes from I-5 and the Hawk’s Prairie shopping area and just a short commute to JBLM (Joint Base Fort Lewis McChord). The community offers an abundance of open space and recreational area and is located just a few miles from Lacey’s Regional Athletic Complex.

Pets allowed with a non-refundable fee.

Listing Broker: Logan Rants (360) 352-7823
Available Monday-Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Pet Fee: $800.00 per pet
Minimum Lease: 12 Months
School District: North Thurston
Subdivision/Area: Steilacoom Ridge

All tenants are required to obtain renters or liability insurance.

(RLNE5964818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9523 9th Ave SE have any available units?
9523 9th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thurston County, WA.
What amenities does 9523 9th Ave SE have?
Some of 9523 9th Ave SE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9523 9th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
9523 9th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9523 9th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9523 9th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 9523 9th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 9523 9th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 9523 9th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9523 9th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9523 9th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 9523 9th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 9523 9th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 9523 9th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 9523 9th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9523 9th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9523 9th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9523 9th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cambridge Court
2323 9th Ave SW
Olympia, WA 98502
The Villas at Kennedy Creek
1978 Trosper Rd SW
Tumwater, WA 98512
Capitol City on the Course
5800 Titleist Ln SE
Lacey, WA 98503
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE
Lacey, WA 98513
Talisman Apartments
7405 168th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Callen
1404 Brittany Ln NE
Lacey, WA 98516
Black Lake
1900 Black Lake Blvd SW
Olympia, WA 98512
The Park at Cooper Point
3200 Capital Mall Dr SW
Olympia, WA 98502

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WA
Issaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAParkland, WADuPont, WAUniversity Place, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WALacey, WA
Tumwater, WASumner, WAGraham, WASouth Hill, WABonney Lake, WAEdgewood, WAFife, WAMilton, WAPacific, WAArtondale, WAGig Harbor, WALakeland North, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College