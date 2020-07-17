All apartments in Thurston County
17604 Pond View Ct SE

17604 Pond View Court Southeast · (360) 400-3475 ext. 210
Location

17604 Pond View Court Southeast, Thurston County, WA 98597

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17604 Pond View Ct SE · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available NOW! 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath Gated Community! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home built in 2003 is located in the gated community of Clearwood. Covered front porch and 2 car garage. Cozy living room w/wood stove and ceiling fan. Kitchen with ample cabinetry and dining area with slider to deck. Laundry room with access to garage. Sit out on the back deck and enjoy nature. Wired for generator too! Access to the community pool, beaches, lakes, sport courts, BBQ areas, and walking trails. Quick commute to JBLM. Pets ok with owner approval and pet rent. Please fill out an application at www.remaxcountryrentals.com/vacancies No showings without an application.

(RLNE5688021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17604 Pond View Ct SE have any available units?
17604 Pond View Ct SE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17604 Pond View Ct SE have?
Some of 17604 Pond View Ct SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17604 Pond View Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
17604 Pond View Ct SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17604 Pond View Ct SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17604 Pond View Ct SE is pet friendly.
Does 17604 Pond View Ct SE offer parking?
Yes, 17604 Pond View Ct SE offers parking.
Does 17604 Pond View Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17604 Pond View Ct SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17604 Pond View Ct SE have a pool?
Yes, 17604 Pond View Ct SE has a pool.
Does 17604 Pond View Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 17604 Pond View Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 17604 Pond View Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17604 Pond View Ct SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17604 Pond View Ct SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17604 Pond View Ct SE does not have units with air conditioning.
