17604 Pond View Ct SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Available NOW! 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath Gated Community! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home built in 2003 is located in the gated community of Clearwood. Covered front porch and 2 car garage. Cozy living room w/wood stove and ceiling fan. Kitchen with ample cabinetry and dining area with slider to deck. Laundry room with access to garage. Sit out on the back deck and enjoy nature. Wired for generator too! Access to the community pool, beaches, lakes, sport courts, BBQ areas, and walking trails. Quick commute to JBLM. Pets ok with owner approval and pet rent. Please fill out an application at www.remaxcountryrentals.com/vacancies No showings without an application.



