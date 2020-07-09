All apartments in Sumner
811 Meade Avenue.
811 Meade Avenue

811 Meade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

811 Meade Avenue, Sumner, WA 98390

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Consider yourself home in this beautiful ranch-style 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath rambler! With 1,684 sqft of living space, hardwood floors, heat pump, fireplace and wood stove this home will not last long! Nestled in the heart of Sumner with all of its charm and appeal, 10 min walk to the sounder train that will get you to downtown Seattle in less than 40 min. 10 walk to Fred Meyer and Starbucks as well as 1 1/2 blocks from downtown Sumner, easy distance to freeway for commuting and travel! Email our leasing team to schedule a showing today!

Virtual Tour! https://youtu.be/LSUoh8AAb8w

Step inside and notice the hardwood floors and neutral paint all ready to make your own! The living room is centered in a large oversized window for added natural light and cozy fireplace with brick surround and shelving. The galley style kitchen features ample rich wood cabinets for extra storage and connected dining room.

Down a few stairs, is the charming family room with wood burning stove for added warmth, exposed wood beams and a door with access to the outside. The backyard with mature landscaping and patio is all ready for BBQ's and entertaining! A half bath and convenient laundry room with shelving, washer & dryer hookups and utility sink are just off the family room.

Just around the corner are the 3 adorable bedrooms and great hall bath.

One car garage with opener and ally parking for another car and a shop area.

Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 811 Meade Avenue have any available units?
811 Meade Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sumner, WA.
What amenities does 811 Meade Avenue have?
Some of 811 Meade Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Meade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
811 Meade Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Meade Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 Meade Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 811 Meade Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 811 Meade Avenue offers parking.
Does 811 Meade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Meade Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Meade Avenue have a pool?
No, 811 Meade Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 811 Meade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 811 Meade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Meade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 Meade Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 Meade Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 Meade Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

