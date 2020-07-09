811 Meade Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Consider yourself home in this beautiful ranch-style 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath rambler! With 1,684 sqft of living space, hardwood floors, heat pump, fireplace and wood stove this home will not last long! Nestled in the heart of Sumner with all of its charm and appeal, 10 min walk to the sounder train that will get you to downtown Seattle in less than 40 min. 10 walk to Fred Meyer and Starbucks as well as 1 1/2 blocks from downtown Sumner, easy distance to freeway for commuting and travel! Email our leasing team to schedule a showing today!



Virtual Tour! https://youtu.be/LSUoh8AAb8w



Step inside and notice the hardwood floors and neutral paint all ready to make your own! The living room is centered in a large oversized window for added natural light and cozy fireplace with brick surround and shelving. The galley style kitchen features ample rich wood cabinets for extra storage and connected dining room.



Down a few stairs, is the charming family room with wood burning stove for added warmth, exposed wood beams and a door with access to the outside. The backyard with mature landscaping and patio is all ready for BBQ's and entertaining! A half bath and convenient laundry room with shelving, washer & dryer hookups and utility sink are just off the family room.



Just around the corner are the 3 adorable bedrooms and great hall bath.



One car garage with opener and ally parking for another car and a shop area.



Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.