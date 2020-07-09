1727 Pease Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bc520ed0ac ---- Two bed home for rent in Sumner. Recently updated, with many upgrades including LED lighting throughout. Close to schools and commuter train. Heat pump; which includes air conditioning and is very energy efficient. Fenced backyard. Storage shed. All appliances including washer and dryer. Home includes a family room, kitchen with island, two bedrooms, one bathroom with accessible tub/shower, and laundry/mudroom. Month to month rental agreement with an initial twelve-month rent period. $10/mo of Tenant’s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Small pets allowed pet screening required, approved pets will incur a “pet mitigation” fee (between $100 and $250) at move-in a monthly pet fee of $25-$50, max two pets. For more information or to set up a viewing please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group today! For more information or to set up a viewing please copy and paste https://sjcmanagement.com/property/two-bed-home-rent-sumner/ Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant.