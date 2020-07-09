All apartments in Sumner
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1727 Pease Ave

1727 Pease Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1727 Pease Avenue, Sumner, WA 98390

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bc520ed0ac ---- Two bed home for rent in Sumner. Recently updated, with many upgrades including LED lighting throughout. Close to schools and commuter train. Heat pump; which includes air conditioning and is very energy efficient. Fenced backyard. Storage shed. All appliances including washer and dryer. Home includes a family room, kitchen with island, two bedrooms, one bathroom with accessible tub/shower, and laundry/mudroom. Month to month rental agreement with an initial twelve-month rent period. $10/mo of Tenant&rsquo;s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Small pets allowed pet screening required, approved pets will incur a &ldquo;pet mitigation&rdquo; fee (between $100 and $250) at move-in a monthly pet fee of $25-$50, max two pets. For more information or to set up a viewing please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group today! For more information or to set up a viewing please copy and paste https://sjcmanagement.com/property/two-bed-home-rent-sumner/ Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 Pease Ave have any available units?
1727 Pease Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sumner, WA.
What amenities does 1727 Pease Ave have?
Some of 1727 Pease Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 Pease Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1727 Pease Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 Pease Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 Pease Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1727 Pease Ave offer parking?
No, 1727 Pease Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1727 Pease Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1727 Pease Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 Pease Ave have a pool?
No, 1727 Pease Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1727 Pease Ave have accessible units?
No, 1727 Pease Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 Pease Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 Pease Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1727 Pease Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1727 Pease Ave has units with air conditioning.

