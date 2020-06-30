14823 74th St Ct E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Sumner Duplex - Sumner Duplex



About the home:

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

1070 square feet

Open floor plan with newer flooring

Washer and dryer

Newer appliance

A/C unit

Porch and partially fenced backyard

1 car garage



About the neighborhood:

Close to HWY410

Sounder and Transit



About Schools:

Maple Lawn Elementary

Sumner Middle

Sumner Senior High



Terms:

$1650.00/month

$1350.00 Refundable Security Deposit.

$ 300.00 Non-refundable Cleaning Fee

12 month lease

$38.00/Person Screening fee

Water/Sewer

No smoking

Small pets OK (up to 2)



Call agent: Stephanie Lawson 206-579-5206



Meridian Valley Property Management

17121 SE 270th Place

Suite 203

Covington, WA 98042

253-630-0123

www.rentalrain.com



(RLNE3988169)