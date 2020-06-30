14823 74th St Ct E

Amenities
About the home:
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
1070 square feet
Open floor plan with newer flooring
Washer and dryer
Newer appliance
A/C unit
Porch and partially fenced backyard
1 car garage
About the neighborhood:
Close to HWY410
Sounder and Transit
About Schools:
Maple Lawn Elementary
Sumner Middle
Sumner Senior High
Terms:
$1650.00/month
$1350.00 Refundable Security Deposit.
$ 300.00 Non-refundable Cleaning Fee
12 month lease
$38.00/Person Screening fee
Water/Sewer
No smoking
Small pets OK (up to 2)
Call agent: Stephanie Lawson 206-579-5206
Meridian Valley Property Management
17121 SE 270th Place
Suite 203
Covington, WA 98042
253-630-0123
www.rentalrain.com
