14823 74th St Ct E
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

14823 74th St Ct E

14823 74th Street Court East · No Longer Available
Location

14823 74th Street Court East, Sumner, WA 98390

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sumner Duplex - Sumner Duplex

About the home:
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
1070 square feet
Open floor plan with newer flooring
Washer and dryer
Newer appliance
A/C unit
Porch and partially fenced backyard
1 car garage

About the neighborhood:
Close to HWY410
Sounder and Transit

About Schools:
Maple Lawn Elementary
Sumner Middle
Sumner Senior High

Terms:
$1650.00/month
$1350.00 Refundable Security Deposit.
$ 300.00 Non-refundable Cleaning Fee
12 month lease
$38.00/Person Screening fee
Water/Sewer
No smoking
Small pets OK (up to 2)

Call agent: Stephanie Lawson 206-579-5206

Meridian Valley Property Management
17121 SE 270th Place
Suite 203
Covington, WA 98042
253-630-0123
www.rentalrain.com

(RLNE3988169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14823 74th St Ct E have any available units?
14823 74th St Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sumner, WA.
What amenities does 14823 74th St Ct E have?
Some of 14823 74th St Ct E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14823 74th St Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
14823 74th St Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14823 74th St Ct E pet-friendly?
Yes, 14823 74th St Ct E is pet friendly.
Does 14823 74th St Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 14823 74th St Ct E offers parking.
Does 14823 74th St Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14823 74th St Ct E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14823 74th St Ct E have a pool?
No, 14823 74th St Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 14823 74th St Ct E have accessible units?
No, 14823 74th St Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 14823 74th St Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 14823 74th St Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14823 74th St Ct E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14823 74th St Ct E has units with air conditioning.

