5515 W Northwest Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

$3,500 - Fully Furnished 3 Bd / 2 Ba Mid-Century Home w/ Remarkable View - Built in 1959, this house is a prime example of living in the past. Decorated with plush armchairs and other different furniture, this house transports you to a different time. The living room is layered with windows facing the beautiful backyard and includes a set of french doors that open up to the backyard. The kitchen comes with a range of appliances, double oven and kitchen utensils. The wooden cabinets in the kitchen are detailed with colorful tiles lining the walls of the kitchen. The dining room is furnished with a table for six, a hanging chandelier and another set of french doors that lead to the stunning backyard. The master bedroom is painted a nice hue of light blue and encompasses a queen size bed. Connected to the master bedroom is the master bathroom. The bathroom is designed with two vanities, a walk in shower and a jetted bath. This house includes two more bedrooms and two more bathrooms that are carefully designed and furnished for your convenience, comfort and style. Laundry has full size washer and dryer. Central air system keep house cool in hot days and warm in cold days. Attached to the house is a two car garage. A large fence is built around the backyard that provides privacy and security. Coming around past the fence you will find a large patio that includes a bbq grill and is surrounded with tons of different vegetation ranging from bushes to flowers.



Professionally Managed by Guenther Property Management

Contact 509.869.3721 to schedule a showing



(RLNE5849162)