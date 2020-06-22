All apartments in Spokane
5515 W Northwest Blvd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

5515 W Northwest Blvd

5515 West Northwest Boulevard · (509) 869-3721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5515 West Northwest Boulevard, Spokane, WA 99205
Audubon - Downriver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5515 W Northwest Blvd · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
$3,500 - Fully Furnished 3 Bd / 2 Ba Mid-Century Home w/ Remarkable View - Built in 1959, this house is a prime example of living in the past. Decorated with plush armchairs and other different furniture, this house transports you to a different time. The living room is layered with windows facing the beautiful backyard and includes a set of french doors that open up to the backyard. The kitchen comes with a range of appliances, double oven and kitchen utensils. The wooden cabinets in the kitchen are detailed with colorful tiles lining the walls of the kitchen. The dining room is furnished with a table for six, a hanging chandelier and another set of french doors that lead to the stunning backyard. The master bedroom is painted a nice hue of light blue and encompasses a queen size bed. Connected to the master bedroom is the master bathroom. The bathroom is designed with two vanities, a walk in shower and a jetted bath. This house includes two more bedrooms and two more bathrooms that are carefully designed and furnished for your convenience, comfort and style. Laundry has full size washer and dryer. Central air system keep house cool in hot days and warm in cold days. Attached to the house is a two car garage. A large fence is built around the backyard that provides privacy and security. Coming around past the fence you will find a large patio that includes a bbq grill and is surrounded with tons of different vegetation ranging from bushes to flowers.

Professionally Managed by Guenther Property Management
Contact 509.869.3721 to schedule a showing

(RLNE5849162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 W Northwest Blvd have any available units?
5515 W Northwest Blvd has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 5515 W Northwest Blvd have?
Some of 5515 W Northwest Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 W Northwest Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5515 W Northwest Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 W Northwest Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 5515 W Northwest Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 5515 W Northwest Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5515 W Northwest Blvd does offer parking.
Does 5515 W Northwest Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5515 W Northwest Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 W Northwest Blvd have a pool?
No, 5515 W Northwest Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5515 W Northwest Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5515 W Northwest Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 W Northwest Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5515 W Northwest Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
