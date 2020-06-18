All apartments in Spokane
4816 S. Madelia St.

4816 South Madelia Street · (509) 473-0872
Location

4816 South Madelia Street, Spokane, WA 99223
Southgate

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4816 S. Madelia St. · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 5000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 BEDROOM, 4 BATH SOUTH HILL HOME!! SMALL DOG FRIENDLY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 5 bedroom, 4 bath home on Spokane's South Hill. Lots of space for the family and conveniently located near schools, shopping and parks. Within walking distance of Manito Country Club. Interior photos to come. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity!

AMENITIES: 2 CAR GARAGE, REC ROOM, DEN, FORMAL DINING, FREEZER, DISHWASHER, GARBAGE DISPOSAL, GAS FURNACE, CENTRAL AIR, WASHER/DRYER, PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT, FENCED YARD, COVERED PATIO, SPRINKLER SYSTEM, FIREPLACE, WOODSTOVE, GAS WATER HEATER, COOK TOP RANGE, MICROWAVE, FAMILY ROOM, REFRIGERATOR, DOUBLE OVENS, SMALL DOGS link below the “Schedule Viewing” button. In addition, we encourage you to view the property you are interested in renting prior to submitting an application fee.

CREDHUB specializes as a third party processor in reporting information to the major credit bureaus, TransUnion and Equifax on behalf of its customers who have contracted with CREDHUB to provide such services. Each financially responsible tenant will be subject to a monthly fee of $5.95 for this service.

Our Preventative Maintenance Program entails Madison Real Estate and Property Management, Inc. mailing you the exact filters you need for the heating & A/C system every month. Quality filters that are the right size and sent to you at the right time. The vast majority of the time a HVAC system fails is because of a dirty filter. Therefore, all properties with an HVAC system will automatically be enrolled in our program. The cost of this program is $20 per month.

All properties are non-smoking.

Initial Rental Agreement Term is One Year or less. All Agreements end April through August. Renewals may be offered at the end of the initial Rental Agreement term, but are not guaranteed.

Please see more info on this home and all of our rental properties at:

http://www.MadisonSpokane.com

All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Prices and availability are subject to change without notice. Please verify all information at http://www.MadisonSpokane.com or by calling our office.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5692588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

