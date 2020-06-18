4816 S. Madelia St.

Amenities

5 BEDROOM, 4 BATH SOUTH HILL HOME!! SMALL DOG FRIENDLY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 5 bedroom, 4 bath home on Spokane's South Hill. Lots of space for the family and conveniently located near schools, shopping and parks. Within walking distance of Manito Country Club. Interior photos to come. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity!



AMENITIES: 2 CAR GARAGE, REC ROOM, DEN, FORMAL DINING, FREEZER, DISHWASHER, GARBAGE DISPOSAL, GAS FURNACE, CENTRAL AIR, WASHER/DRYER, PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT, FENCED YARD, COVERED PATIO, SPRINKLER SYSTEM, FIREPLACE, WOODSTOVE, GAS WATER HEATER, COOK TOP RANGE, MICROWAVE, FAMILY ROOM, REFRIGERATOR, DOUBLE OVENS, SMALL DOGS link below the “Schedule Viewing” button. In addition, we encourage you to view the property you are interested in renting prior to submitting an application fee.



All properties are non-smoking.



Initial Rental Agreement Term is One Year or less. All Agreements end April through August. Renewals may be offered at the end of the initial Rental Agreement term, but are not guaranteed.



All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Prices and availability are subject to change without notice. Please verify all information at http://www.MadisonSpokane.com or by calling our office.



No Cats Allowed



