Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4208 N. Atlantic St. Available 08/05/20 4208 N. Atlantic - Garland area duplex, 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom with 700 sqft. of living space. Laundry facility in locked basement with 1 washer, 1 dryer not coin-op. Individually lockable basement storage Garage with alley access and parking, p Nice park within walking distance.



Water, Sewer, Garbage included!!!



Property does NOT accept pets



$40.00 Application fee per adult

$75.00 Non-refundable processing fee due at time of lease signing.



We do not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports



To apply online and view our rental criteria please visit https://nukeyrealty.com/rental-application



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5905874)