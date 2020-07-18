Amenities
4208 N. Atlantic St. Available 08/05/20 4208 N. Atlantic - Garland area duplex, 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom with 700 sqft. of living space. Laundry facility in locked basement with 1 washer, 1 dryer not coin-op. Individually lockable basement storage Garage with alley access and parking, p Nice park within walking distance.
Water, Sewer, Garbage included!!!
Property does NOT accept pets
$40.00 Application fee per adult
$75.00 Non-refundable processing fee due at time of lease signing.
We do not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports
To apply online and view our rental criteria please visit https://nukeyrealty.com/rental-application
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5905874)