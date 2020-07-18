All apartments in Spokane
4208 N. Atlantic St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4208 N. Atlantic St.

4208 North Atlantic Street · (509) 489-4375
Location

4208 North Atlantic Street, Spokane, WA 99205
Northtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4208 N. Atlantic St. · Avail. Aug 5

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4208 N. Atlantic St. Available 08/05/20 4208 N. Atlantic - Garland area duplex, 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom with 700 sqft. of living space. Laundry facility in locked basement with 1 washer, 1 dryer not coin-op. Individually lockable basement storage Garage with alley access and parking, p Nice park within walking distance.

Water, Sewer, Garbage included!!!

Property does NOT accept pets

$40.00 Application fee per adult
$75.00 Non-refundable processing fee due at time of lease signing.

We do not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports

To apply online and view our rental criteria please visit https://nukeyrealty.com/rental-application

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5905874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 N. Atlantic St. have any available units?
4208 N. Atlantic St. has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
Is 4208 N. Atlantic St. currently offering any rent specials?
4208 N. Atlantic St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 N. Atlantic St. pet-friendly?
No, 4208 N. Atlantic St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 4208 N. Atlantic St. offer parking?
Yes, 4208 N. Atlantic St. offers parking.
Does 4208 N. Atlantic St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4208 N. Atlantic St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 N. Atlantic St. have a pool?
No, 4208 N. Atlantic St. does not have a pool.
Does 4208 N. Atlantic St. have accessible units?
No, 4208 N. Atlantic St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 N. Atlantic St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4208 N. Atlantic St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4208 N. Atlantic St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4208 N. Atlantic St. does not have units with air conditioning.
