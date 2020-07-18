All apartments in Spokane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2903 N. Smith St.

2903 North Smith Street · (509) 473-0872 ext. 108
Location

2903 North Smith Street, Spokane, WA 99207
Bemiss

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2903 N. Smith St. · Avail. Aug 21

$1,195

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1330 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2903 N. Smith St. Available 08/21/20 NORTH EAST VINTAGE BUNGALOW - 3 BED, 1 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND SHOP!! DOG FRIENDLY!! - Owner of the property is a Licensed Real Estate Broker in Washington State.

Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bed, 1 bath Vintage Bungalow with a detached 2 car garage and shop! Close to shopping, dining and bus lines! Large corner lot with fenced back yard for your dogs to run and play in. Detached & oversized 2 car garage with shop space. Covered front and back patios for relaxing and entertaining.

HURRY! Schedule a showing and/or get on the waiting list today! Click on the “Schedule A Showing” button on our website or register at Rently.com from your mobile device.

***DO NOT DISTURB: Solicitation is not allowed at the leasehold premises. Please respect the rights of others and direct all questions to management.***
Madison Real Estate is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.

BEFORE YOU APPLY - Please consider the following before submitting and paying for a rental application: Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must submit an application. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) verify personal income is sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. Please be aware that Madison Real Estate and Property Management, Inc. does not accept comprehensive reusable (“portable”) tenant screening reports.

THE FOLLOWING MAY RESULT IN DENIAL OF YOUR APPLICATION AND/OR OTHER ADVERSE ACTION: credit score below 500, recent bankruptcy, unlawful detainer action (eviction) on your record, poor rental history. Owner and management will screen for criminal convictions for crimes against person or property. There is no automatic exclusion of rental applicants based on criminal history. The following crimes listed, as well as substantially similar crimes, may result in denial of application: Murder; manslaughter; assault; robbery; rape; child molestation; rape of a child; kidnapping; theft; burglary; malicious mischief; arson; reckless burning; delivery of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; manufacturing of a controlled substance. In matters relating to criminal conviction history, circumstances that may be considered include: length of time since conviction, age of individual at time of conduct; evidence of good tenant history before or after conviction or conduct; evidence of rehabilitation efforts; nature of severity of offense(s); and/or number of similar past offenses or lack thereof. Subject to application of state and federal law.

By submitting an application for any unit managed by Madison Real Estate and Property Management, Inc., you agree and verify that you have read and understand our Rental Criteria.

All application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE. Prior to applying we encourage you to thoroughly read and understand the Rent Criteria linked above by clicking on "Apply Now." In addition, we encourage you to view the property you are interested in renting prior to submitting an application fee.

All properties are non-smoking.

Initial Rental Agreement Term is One Year or less. All Agreements end April through August. Renewals may be offered at the end of the initial Rental Agreement term, but are not guaranteed.

Please see more info on this home and all of our rental properties at:
http://www.MadisonSpokane.com

All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Prices and availability are subject to change without notice. Please verify all information at http://www.MadisonSpokane.com or by calling our office.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4211218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 N. Smith St. have any available units?
2903 N. Smith St. has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 2903 N. Smith St. have?
Some of 2903 N. Smith St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 N. Smith St. currently offering any rent specials?
2903 N. Smith St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 N. Smith St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2903 N. Smith St. is pet friendly.
Does 2903 N. Smith St. offer parking?
Yes, 2903 N. Smith St. offers parking.
Does 2903 N. Smith St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2903 N. Smith St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 N. Smith St. have a pool?
No, 2903 N. Smith St. does not have a pool.
Does 2903 N. Smith St. have accessible units?
No, 2903 N. Smith St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 N. Smith St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2903 N. Smith St. does not have units with dishwashers.
