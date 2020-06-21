2824 W Sinto

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The convenient location is on bus line, minutes to park, Holmes Elementary, Downtown Spokane, and shopping!!

*Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level

*Spacious living room with bay window

*Formal dining room off of living room

*1/2 bath on the main floor

*Stack front loading washer and dryer

*Kitchen with granite counter tops and cherry wood cabinetry

*Kitchen appliances include: Jenn-Air refrigerator, JennAir gas range/oven, and Bosch dishwasher

*Three bedrooms second story

*Upstairs bathroom with claw foot tub and and black and white mosaic tile flooring

*Gas heat and central air

*Small pet negotiable with references and additional deposit/fees

*NO SMOKING



*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

*Bonus Amenity Included with Rent* Includes 24/7 home assistant