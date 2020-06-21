All apartments in Spokane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:25 AM

2824 W Sinto

2824 West Sinto Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2824 West Sinto Avenue, Spokane, WA 99201
West Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
The convenient location is on bus line, minutes to park, Holmes Elementary, Downtown Spokane, and shopping!!
*Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level
*Spacious living room with bay window
*Formal dining room off of living room
*1/2 bath on the main floor
*Stack front loading washer and dryer
*Kitchen with granite counter tops and cherry wood cabinetry
*Kitchen appliances include: Jenn-Air refrigerator, JennAir gas range/oven, and Bosch dishwasher
*Three bedrooms second story
*Upstairs bathroom with claw foot tub and and black and white mosaic tile flooring
*Gas heat and central air
*Small pet negotiable with references and additional deposit/fees
*NO SMOKING

*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
*Bonus Amenity Included with Rent* Includes 24/7 home assistant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2824 W Sinto have any available units?
2824 W Sinto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spokane, WA.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 2824 W Sinto have?
Some of 2824 W Sinto's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2824 W Sinto currently offering any rent specials?
2824 W Sinto isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 W Sinto pet-friendly?
Yes, 2824 W Sinto is pet friendly.
Does 2824 W Sinto offer parking?
No, 2824 W Sinto does not offer parking.
Does 2824 W Sinto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2824 W Sinto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 W Sinto have a pool?
No, 2824 W Sinto does not have a pool.
Does 2824 W Sinto have accessible units?
No, 2824 W Sinto does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 W Sinto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2824 W Sinto has units with dishwashers.
