2824 W Sinto

Amenities
The convenient location is on bus line, minutes to park, Holmes Elementary, Downtown Spokane, and shopping!!
*Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level
*Spacious living room with bay window
*Formal dining room off of living room
*1/2 bath on the main floor
*Stack front loading washer and dryer
*Kitchen with granite counter tops and cherry wood cabinetry
*Kitchen appliances include: Jenn-Air refrigerator, JennAir gas range/oven, and Bosch dishwasher
*Three bedrooms second story
*Upstairs bathroom with claw foot tub and and black and white mosaic tile flooring
*Gas heat and central air
*Small pet negotiable with references and additional deposit/fees
*NO SMOKING
*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
*Bonus Amenity Included with Rent* Includes 24/7 home assistant